North America’s largest Subaru dealership speeds into South Austin

What’s billed as the biggest Subaru auto dealership in North America is parking in South Austin.

City Limits Subaru — a venture of Cavender Auto Family and Cavender Herrera Autoworks, both based in San Antonio — will encompass nearly 90,000 square feet on a 12-acre site at I-35 and State Highway 45 in South Austin. Aside from 60 service bays, the dealership will feature an outdoor children’s play area, food trucks, a dog park, a café and coffee bar, and a Subaru accessories store.

Construction is set to kick off next January and be completed by the spring of 2023. The Cavender group says the dealership will open with 150 employees and eventually expand to a 250-member workforce.

The Cavender group owns nine auto dealerships: eight in the San Antonio area and one in the Austin suburb of Cedar Park. City Limits Subaru will be the group’s first dealership under the famously pet-friendly Subaru banner.

“We feel like Subaru is the perfect brand to add to our group’s portfolio and is well aligned with Austin’s love of animals and the outdoors,” Julie Herrera, dealer principal at Toyota of Cedar Park, says in a July 14 news release. “We pride ourselves on being different. All of our dealerships are very active in their communities, promote a culture of inclusivity, and make our customers’ needs our top priority.”

The Cavender family has owned and operated auto dealerships in Texas for more than 75 years.

“Subaru owners are loyal, passionate, and have a high level of expectation for service and quality. Our team is eager to meet this expectation with an enthusiasm for customer service you will find at every Cavender dealership,” says Stephen Cavender, president of Cavender Auto Family.

The Austin area already is home to two Subaru dealerships: one in North Central Austin and the other in Georgetown. Three Subaru dealerships operate in the San Antonio area.