Austin's historically Black university named to National Register of Historic Places

KVUE — Huston-Tillotson University, the only Historically Black College and University (HBCU) in Austin, is now a part of the National Register of Historic Places.

The school will receive several benefits from register membership, including some protection from federal projects, connection to technical expertise, and opportunities for grant funds meant for restoration and preservation.

Huston-Tillotson University is not only an HBCU but Austin's oldest higher learning institution, first established in 1875 and coming under ownership by Tillotson Collegiate and Normal Institute in 1877. That purchase marked the beginning of the school's history as "a nexus of African American higher education," a July 20 news release from the university said.

