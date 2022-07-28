Water flow stops completely at popular Jacob's Well swimming hole

KVUE — Jacob's Well is one of the state's most popular swimming holes, known for its cool springs and underwater cave. But the ongoing drought conditions in Central Texas have halted the Wimberley-area hot spot's water flow.

The Facebook page for Jacob's Well posted an update on Wednesday, July 27, saying that the U.S. Geologic Survey measured a zero cfs discharge from the swimming hole in recent days. That means that Jacob's Well has officially ceased flowing for only the fourth time in recorded history.

The post said the situation is cause for concern and is the result of both the ongoing drought and increased levels of groundwater pumping.

Swimming at Jacob's Well remains canceled for the foreseeable future, but the park is still opening for hiking and viewing the spring.

