Wealthy Austin suburb rakes in spot among America's richest cities

Round Rock is on a roll. In addition to being the country's No. 1 city for renters, it's also home to some of the richest people in the country.

A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts the booming Austin suburb at No. 37 among the richest big cities in the U.S.

HomeSnacks looked at three data points to rank the country’s richest big cities: median household income, unemployment rate, and poverty rate. At the time the study came out, Round Rock's median income was $86,121, 49th among big cities. Meanwhile, Round Rock's unemployment rate was 4.9 percent (ranking No. 88) and the poverty rate was 6.2 percent (ranking No. 16).

(Some cities are listed has having the same unemployment rate or poverty rate. But their rankings in those categories differ because HomeSnacks sorted them by carrying out the rates by several decimal points.)

The study features the 306 U.S. cities with at least 100,000 residents.

The top three richest are: Cary, North Carolina (No. 1); Centennial, Colorado (No. 2); and Frisco, Texas (No. 3).

Eight other Texas cities join Frisco and Round Rock in the top 50: