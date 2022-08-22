Austin area under flood watch as heavy rain head to Central Texas

KVUE — A flood watch is in effect through 7 am Tuesday, August 23.

After a brief drying trend over the weekend, Austin is back to a very unsettled weather pattern to start this week. This will include the potential for a couple of strong storms with gusty winds, but the main concern will be flooding.

A flood watch is now in effect and will continue through at least 7 am Tuesday, August 23, although it may be extended.

Parts of Central Texas could pick up 1 to 3 inches or more of rainfall over the next 48 hours.

By mid to late-afternoon, widespread rain and storms will be moving into the Interstate 35 corridor and the Austin metro.

---

