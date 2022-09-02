Home » City Life
On the move

3 hot Austin suburbs rank among Texas' most popular places to move in 2022

3 hot Austin suburbs among Texas' most popular places to move in 2022

By
leander lakefront
Leander lands at No. 4 on a list of the most popular Texas cities for movers. Photo courtesy of Leander Chamber of Commerce

Three booming Austin suburbs are among the state's most popular moving destinations, a new report shows. In a survey spanning January 1-July 5, 2022, moveBuddha released a new list of the 20 Texas cities where the share of people seeking to move in outweighs the share of people seeking to move out.

Representing the Austin metro are Leander, Georgetown, and Hutto. 

Landing at No. 4 on the list is Leander, which scored a 224-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs. The North Austin suburb has seen a population explosion in recent years and is also home to one of the country's hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers

At No. 15 is charming Georgetown, with a 166-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs. And Hutto, which is experiencing its own boom in development and population, comes close behind at No. 18. It has a 158-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs.

Dallas-Fort Worth leads the state’s major metro areas for popularity as a moving destination, with eight cities making the top 20:

  • No. 1 Prosper, 253-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs
  • No. 5 Euless, 211-to-110 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs
  • No. 6 Roanoke, 204-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs
  • No. 7 Forney, 202-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs
  • No. 12 Frisco, 180-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs
  • No. 13 Dallas, 170-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs
  • No. 19 Plano, 154-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs
  • No. 20 Addison, 151-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs

Other major-metro cities in Texas on the moveBuddha list are:

  • No. 8 Tomball (Houston), 200-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs
  • No. 9 Montgomery (Houston), 198-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs
  • No. 10 New Braunfels (San Antonio), 191-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs
  • No. 14 Katy (Houston), 169-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs
  • No. 17 Conroe (Houston), 162-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs
Read These Next
2014 Gone to Texas rally UT Tower university of texas with Texas flag
UT Austin hooks No. 8 ranking among best public colleges in the U.S.
Goodnight Ranch southeast austin house for sale texas flag
Austin housing market to see most dramatic shift in 2023, report shows
News_Steiner Ranch_entrance
Affluent neighborhood zips to top spot on list of richest Austin areas