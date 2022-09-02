3 hot Austin suburbs rank among Texas' most popular places to move in 2022

Three booming Austin suburbs are among the state's most popular moving destinations, a new report shows. In a survey spanning January 1-July 5, 2022, moveBuddha released a new list of the 20 Texas cities where the share of people seeking to move in outweighs the share of people seeking to move out.

Representing the Austin metro are Leander, Georgetown, and Hutto.

Landing at No. 4 on the list is Leander, which scored a 224-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs. The North Austin suburb has seen a population explosion in recent years and is also home to one of the country's hottest ZIP codes for homebuyers.

At No. 15 is charming Georgetown, with a 166-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs. And Hutto, which is experiencing its own boom in development and population, comes close behind at No. 18. It has a 158-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs.

Dallas-Fort Worth leads the state’s major metro areas for popularity as a moving destination, with eight cities making the top 20:

No. 1 Prosper, 253-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs

No. 5 Euless, 211-to-110 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs

No. 6 Roanoke, 204-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs

No. 7 Forney, 202-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs

No. 12 Frisco, 180-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs

No. 13 Dallas, 170-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs

No. 19 Plano, 154-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs

No. 20 Addison, 151-to-100 ratio for move-ins vs. move-outs

Other major-metro cities in Texas on the moveBuddha list are: