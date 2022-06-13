Mega industrial development parks in fast-growing Austin suburb

A massive industrial park is coming to the fast-growing Williamson County suburb of Hutto.

Albuquerque, New Mexico-based Titan Development is building the 188-acre Hutto Mega TechCenter south of U.S. Highway 79 near FM 3349. Each of the park’s warehouses will range in size from 200,000 to more than 1 million square feet. Titan bought the land in May; the site is near State Highway 130.

In a news release, Joe Iannacone, Austin-based senior vice president of Titan, says the Hutto Mega TechCenter will “help meet the increasing demand by high-tech companies and suppliers” that are locating in the Austin area.

Titan also developed the Hutto Innovation Business Park. Construction on that project began in 2017.

The new industrial park won’t be far from the $17 billion semiconductor plant that Samsung plans to build in Taylor. And a $2.4 billion semiconductor research and development lab for Applied Materials, a supplier for chip manufacturers, is in the works in Hutto.

“Hutto is strategically building a culture in which area businesses support each other’s needs, their customers, and perhaps most importantly, the Hutto community,” says Mike Arismendez, chairman of the Hutto Economic Development Corp.

Hutto is witnessing more economic development activity as its population grows. The city’s population jumped 88 percent from 2010 to 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The bureau estimates the current population is around 31,000.

The burgeoning area is also home to the Hutto Co-Op District, a 35-acre mixed-use destination on Highway 79 that is attracting acclaimed tenants, including new locations of iconic Austin-area restaurants.