Iconic Austin burger joint cruises into buzzy suburb's hottest development

Hutto is about to be alright, alright, alright, thanks to a new outpost of Top Notch Burgers.

Known for its laid-back, diner-style cuisine and its legendary status as one of the locations in Richard Linklater’s cult-favorite coming-of-age film Dazed and Confused, Top Notch has just revealed plans for its second-ever location, coming to the Austin suburb later this year.

The iconic restaurant’s new location will span 3,500 square feet, with both interior and exterior seating. It will be located at the new Hutto Co-Op District on Highway 79 and is slated for completion late summer.

MA Partners, developer of the 35-acre mixed-use destination at the historic cotton gin and grainery, started construction on the new concept this week. Already home to Hutto’s City Hall and Public Library, the Co-Op also boasts acclaimed restaurant tenants like Southside Market, the oldest continuously operating barbecue establishment in the United States, and the recently announced Cocina Jalisco Sports Bar & Grill Mexican cuisine concept by Jaime Fernandez.

The original location of the beloved Austin burger restaurant opened its doors on Burnet Road in 1971 and is currently owned by Jay Bunda, Chris Courtney, and Kelly Chappell. The trio, who also own and operate three Galaxy Café locations and the new outpost of Zocalo Café at the Austin airport, hope to recreate as many iconic details as possible with the new Top Notch location.

From classic signage to car hop stations, the space will reflect many of the same designs and materials as the Burnet location. But most importantly, the menu will feature customer favorites (the famous charcoal grilled burgers, fried chicken, and hand-battered onion rings), plus new items from a secret menu.

“We’re planning to continue our car hop service as well as increase the indoor and outdoor dining options,” says Chappell in a release. “Our goal has always been to honor the original restaurant, which has been an Austin staple for 51 years, and we think we’re a perfect fit for the Co-Op District because of its appreciation for small, iconic businesses and focus on building strong community synergy.”

Located at 420 US-79, the Hutto Co-Op District is one of the strongest visual symbols of Hutto’s agricultural heritage. The redevelopment has preserved four of its towering grain silos as a bridge between the city’s rich history and its rapid modern growth as a destination for businesses, residents, and tourists.