Don't Stomp Me Now
Hill Country wineries barrel into harvest with grape stomping events
There's never a bad time to head out to the Hill Country to taste some wines. But summer, the height of the harvest, is especially good. There are tons of events going on, and the Texas Hill Country Wineries association (THCW) is making sure Austinites make the most of the heat with fun events at its more than 60 member wineries.
The most classic of the harvest season are grape stomps, winemaking events that don't require precision. As long as someone can stomp their bare feet in a bucket of grapes, they're doing great. Fun and potentially a bit embarrassing, this activity is great for festivals.
THCW compiled six grape stomping events (and one for grape punching) happening at different vineyards this summer. Although the main activity is basically the same everywhere, CultureMap picked out one or two main offerings for each, to make the decision a little easier:
- Fall Creek Vineyards at Driftwood
Sunday, September 8 from noon to 5 pm
If you'd like to rope people into conversations about your winemaking prowess, this free event close to Austin is offering commemorative grape stomp T-shirts for purchase.
- Texas Wine Collective
Saturday, August 10 from 6:30-9 pm
One of the more unique grape stomping events, this party ($60-80) includes a paella dinner. Live music by Kelany & The All-Nighters adds to the liveliness.
- William Chris Vineyards
Wednesday, July 31 and Thursday, August 1
For folks with limited mobility or a foot ick, William Chris Vineyards offers a punching version of the activity ($25) that just uses hands. Guests will also learn why it's important to make wine.
- Texas Hills Vineyard
Saturday, August 24; Sunday, August 25; Saturday, August 31; Sunday, September 1
Friends can be hard to get together on a weekend; This free event offers a little more wiggle room by scheduling on four different days. There will also be live music from 1-4 pm on August 24 and 31.
- Messina Hof
Friday, August 30 from 6-8:30 pm, or Saturday, August 31 from 9-11:30 am
Guests can choose between an early brunch ($40-60) or a sunset buffet dinner ($75) to replenish their stomping energy. Stompers can prove they did the work by adding their footprints to their included T-shirts.
- Hye Meadow
Saturdays in August (3, 10, 17, 24, 31) at 1:30 pm and 3:30 pm
This recurring event ($39) includes a production tour and tasting, for a fuller view of the winemaking process. Guests must be 18 or older, and will also get a footprint souvenir.
There are plenty of other reasons to visit wineries in the Hill Country, with many to be found on THCW's events calendar. There's also a very useful map featuring dozens of wineries around the Hill Country, with tags for easy sorting: things like age restrictions, wheelchair accessibility, and whether or not there's food available.
More general information is available at texashillcountrywineries.org.