This November, the Initial Investment for Project Connect will be on the ballot, giving Austin residents the opportunity to weigh in on Capital Metro's plan for the future of Austin's transit system.

At a joint session held August 7, the Austin City Council advanced the Initial Investment of Project Connect to November's election. The $7.1 billion investment is intended as the next step toward implementing the Project Connect System Plan.

A quick snapshot of Project Connect's Initial Investment:

A new rail system connecting Austin's neighborhoods in the north, south, and east with new stops and stations including The Domain, UT, Austin FC stadium, the airport, Colony Park, and the South Congress district. That's 27 miles and 31 stations, including a downtown tunnel that would separate rail from traffic designed to improve on-time performance.

Routes would include:

Orange Line: Light Rail connecting north and south Austin, beginning at North Lamar and U.S. 183 and extending to Stassney Lane.

Blue Line: Light Rail offering new service to the airport, beginning at North Lamar and U.S. 183, through downtown and directly to the airport.

Green Line: New commuter rail service connecting downtown to East Austin's Colony Park.

Red Line: Expanded commuter rail service with new stations serving The Domain and Austin FC's soccer stadium at McKalla Place.

High-frequency MetroRapid bus service with priority treatments and three new routes covering nearly 36 miles and 65 stations.

The Gold Line would begin as a MetroRapid bus service with an additional 10 new stations and could be converted to Light Rail as part of the System Plan.

Three new MetroExpress commuter routes, nine new Park & Rides, one new transit center, and all-electric MetroBike rental options at transit centers.

15 new neighborhood Circulator Zones with on-demand pick-up.

The $7.1 billion Initial Investment also includes $300 million for anti-displacement efforts, including transit-oriented developments and affordable housing along Project Connect routes.

Project Connect is a transit plan designed for the entire Austin region.