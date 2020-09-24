Longhorn quarterback scores big award for off-field philanthropic endeavors

KVUE — University of Texas' starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger has already been named to several lists for his performance on the field.

Now, he's being recognized for his endeavors off the field. On Wednesday, Ehlinger was named to the 2020 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team for his work in the community, including $200,000 raised on GoFundMe for COVID-19 relief. The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field.

According to UT, Ehlinger is the 11th Longhorn to be named to the AFCA Good Works Team. Others include: Robert Reed (1994), Tony Brackens (1995), Tyson King (1996), Ricky Williams (1998), Vince Young (2005), Colt McCoy (2008), Sam Acho (2010), Emmanuel Acho (2011), Nate Boyer (2014), and Chase Moore (2018).

The donations contributed to providing over 150,000 meals and helped many other people and organizations, Ehlinger said.

---

To read the full story, head to KVUE News.