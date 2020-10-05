Austin survey predicts major shift in the future of working from home

It appears that the work-from-home movement is moving full steam ahead in Central Texas.

A recent survey by the Central Texas Regional Mobility Authority, which operates a network of toll roads in the Austin area, found that 65 percent of residents in six counties — Bastrop, Burnet, Caldwell, Hays, Travis, and Williamson — think they’ll work from home at least some of the time after the coronavirus pandemic.

In the mobility authority’s survey, 81 percent of Central Texans said they were now working from home at least some of the time, compared with the pre-pandemic level of 54 percent.

Once the novel coronavirus is no longer a threat, 25 percent of those surveyed expect to work from home at least four days a week, up from 12 percent in the pre-pandemic era. Sixty-eight percent of Central Texans said they are currently working from home at least four days a week, also up from 12 percent since the health crisis.

Since March, several employers in the Austin area have ramped up their commitment to remote work for office employees, including big names like Amazon, Apple, Dell, and Indeed. Before the pandemic, less than nine percent of people in the Austin area worked from home, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Overall, Central Texans responding to the survey said they anticipate cutting back on all modes of transportation after the pandemic except one. Sixteen percent envisioned riding their bikes more often for purposes other than exercise.

About 900 people participated in the survey.