Why Texas claims the creepy crown as the most haunted state in America

It's the season for all things spooky, especially if you live in Texas. Why? Because we're supposedly the most haunted state in the entire country, at least according to SlotSource.com.

Why an online gambling review site is putting together this study is a mystery, but it does supply data to back up its claim. By analyzing the number of ghost sightings per state from GhostsOfAmerica.com, the site determined that 6,845 ghostly sightings have been experienced in the Lone Star State since 2005.

Second is California, at 6,444 creepy experiences, and third is Ohio at 2,555.

The least haunted state? Delaware, which ranks just ahead of U.S. territory Puerto Rico.

It makes sense that Texas and California top the list, having the two highest populations in the country and, therefore, more people to experience a supernatural encounter.

But Texas is also a supremely haunted state, with plenty of bloody history in its books.

In Austin, your odds are very high at greeting a ghost at The Driskill, the iconic downtown hotel that's said to house a handful of restless spirits. You could encounter founder Colonel Jesse Driskill, whose cigar smoke wafts through the smoke-free hotel, or 4-year-old Samantha Houston, who fell to her death in 1887 from the grand staircase while chasing her ball. Guests report hearing a little girl laugh and the sound of a bouncing ball in the hallways.

The Confederate Woman's Home is another spooky spot, having been opened in 1909 by the United Daughters of the Confederacy to house women aged 60 and older whose relatives had fought in the Civil War. It closed its doors in 1963, but reopened in 1972 as the School for the Deaf, Blind and Orphans (later changed to the Texas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired).

Now it's the site of the AGE of Central Texas offices, but after hours, it's said you can hear two war widows chatting in the upstairs parlor, and a young boy and girl playing in the hallways.

Last year, Condé Nast Traveler magazine named San Antonio's San Fernando Cathedral one of the 30 most haunted places in the U.S. Visitors have reporting seeing everything from ghostly orbs to shadowy figures of soldiers and monks and even a white stallion galloping in front of the church.

There are also plenty of spooky road trips within two hours of Austin (though not all attractions may be open due to COVID-19). Take in the Texas Chainsaw Massacre house, a haunted roadside tavern, and a jail that's sat untouched since 1983.