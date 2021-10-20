Austin’s LBJ Presidential Library reopens exhibits to the public this week

In a sign that some things are returning to a more normal state, the LBJ Presidential Library in Austin will reopen this week after being closed to the public since August because of concerns surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

The LBJ Library will open its museum exhibits with limited capacity starting Thursday, October 21, and the museum will be open daily — with limited capacity — from 9 am-5 pm. Admission tickets must be bought in advance. A maximum of six tickets are allowed per visit, and all visitors must wear a face covering.

Visitors can reserve their tickets here.

While the museum exhibits will be available to tour, the research rooms will remain closed for now, and public events (in-person public programs, tours, school group visits, public meetings, external conferences, facility rentals) are not being scheduled until further notice.

Current exhibits include “Lady Bird Johnson: Beyond the Wildflowers,” the “First Lady’s Gallery,” and “LBJ Animatronic.”

“We are delighted to welcome you back to the LBJ Presidential Library,” the museum’s website notes. “The well-being of our visitors and staff is our top priority, and we have adjusted your visitor experience to meet current health and safety guidelines.”

Those safety upgrades include requiring face coverings for all visitors age 2 and older, the installation of floor markers to help with social distancing, enhanced cleaning measures, and limited capacity in elevators and restrooms.

Other presidential museums throughout Texas are also reopening to the public this week, including the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas, which reopened its entire building on Monday, October 18, marking the first time the museum has been fully open since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

The complete reopening means visitors now have access to everything the Dallas museum has to offer, including the special exhibition on immigration in the United States, “Out of Many, One: Portraits of America’s Immigrants,” as well as the permanent exhibit on the 43rd President of the United States, including steel from the World Trade Center and a full-scale replica of the Oval Office.

Face coverings are required, as are timed entry tickets.

Also reopening this week is the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum in College Station, which has been closed to the public since August.

The George Bush Presidential Library and Museum has adjusted its visitor experience to meet current health and safety guidelines. Timed entry tickets are required for admission and must be purchased in advance. In order to allow for social distancing, the capacity in the museum has been greatly reduced. Face coverings will be required regardless of vaccination status.