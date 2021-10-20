UT Austin hooks the No. 2 spot in new ranking of best Texas schools

Students and alumni of the University of Texas at Austin may want to lock horns over a new list that ranks the university not as No. 1, but as the second-best school in Texas.
Though it’s not the No. 1 spot Longhorns might want, personal finance website WalletHub has added to UT Austin’s accolades with a No. 2 ranking in Texas and a No. 45 ranking nationally among 2022’s best colleges and universities.
To determine the top-performing schools, WalletHub compared more than 1,000 institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures, including student-to-faculty ratio, graduation rate, and post-school median salary.
Rice University in Houston claimed the No. 1 spot on the ranking of Texas schools.
In Texas, UT Austin ranks No. 2 for admission rate and graduation rate, No. 3 for post-school median salary, and No. 6 for gender and racial diversity. Not every ranking is that stellar, though. It comes in 39th for student-faculty ratio and 40th for net cost among 55 Texas schools.
The top schools in Texas, according to WalletHub, are the following institutions:
- Rice University (No. 6 nationally)
- University of Texas at Austin (No. 45 nationally)
- Trinity University in San Antonio (No. 61 nationally)
- Texas A&M University in College Station (No. 127 nationally)
- Southwestern University in Georgetown (No. 144 nationally)
- University of Dallas (No. 152 nationally)
- Southern Methodist University in Dallas (No. 178 nationally)
- Austin College in Sherman (No. 192 nationally)
- LeTourneau University in Longview (No. 231 nationally)
- University of Houston (No. 238 nationally)
- University of Texas at Dallas (No. 252 nationally)
- Texas Christian University in Fort Worth (No. 253 nationally)
- Baylor University in Waco (No. 357 nationally)
- Texas Lutheran University in Seguin (No. 375 nationally)
- Southwest Adventist University in Keene (No. 407 nationally)