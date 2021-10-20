Home » City Life
Making the Grade

UT Austin hooks the No. 2 spot in new ranking of best Texas schools

Students and alumni of the University of Texas at Austin may want to lock horns over a new list that ranks the university not as No. 1, but as the second-best school in Texas.

Though it’s not the No. 1 spot Longhorns might want, personal finance website WalletHub has added to UT Austin’s accolades with a No. 2 ranking in Texas and a No. 45 ranking nationally among 2022’s best colleges and universities.

To determine the top-performing schools, WalletHub compared more than 1,000 institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures, including student-to-faculty ratio, graduation rate, and post-school median salary.

Rice University in Houston claimed the No. 1 spot on the ranking of Texas schools.

In Texas, UT Austin ranks No. 2 for admission rate and graduation rate, No. 3 for post-school median salary, and No. 6 for gender and racial diversity. Not every ranking is that stellar, though. It comes in 39th for student-faculty ratio and 40th for net cost among 55 Texas schools.

The top schools in Texas, according to WalletHub, are the following institutions:

  1. Rice University (No. 6 nationally)
  2. University of Texas at Austin (No. 45 nationally)
  3. Trinity University in San Antonio (No. 61 nationally)
  4. Texas A&M University in College Station (No. 127 nationally)
  5. Southwestern University in Georgetown (No. 144 nationally)
  6. University of Dallas (No. 152 nationally)
  7. Southern Methodist University in Dallas (No. 178 nationally)
  8. Austin College in Sherman (No. 192 nationally)
  9. LeTourneau University in Longview (No. 231 nationally)
  10. University of Houston (No. 238 nationally)
  11. University of Texas at Dallas (No. 252 nationally)
  12. Texas Christian University in Fort Worth (No. 253 nationally)
  13. Baylor University in Waco (No. 357 nationally)
  14. Texas Lutheran University in Seguin (No. 375 nationally)
  15. Southwest Adventist University in Keene (No. 407 nationally)
