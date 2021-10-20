UT Austin hooks the No. 2 spot in new ranking of best Texas schools

Students and alumni of the University of Texas at Austin may want to lock horns over a new list that ranks the university not as No. 1, but as the second-best school in Texas.

Though it’s not the No. 1 spot Longhorns might want, personal finance website WalletHub has added to UT Austin’s accolades with a No. 2 ranking in Texas and a No. 45 ranking nationally among 2022’s best colleges and universities.

To determine the top-performing schools, WalletHub compared more than 1,000 institutions in the U.S. across 30 key measures, including student-to-faculty ratio, graduation rate, and post-school median salary.

Rice University in Houston claimed the No. 1 spot on the ranking of Texas schools.

In Texas, UT Austin ranks No. 2 for admission rate and graduation rate, No. 3 for post-school median salary, and No. 6 for gender and racial diversity. Not every ranking is that stellar, though. It comes in 39th for student-faculty ratio and 40th for net cost among 55 Texas schools.

The top schools in Texas, according to WalletHub, are the following institutions: