Local nonprofit launches grassroots campaign to plant 1 million trees in Austin

A local nonprofit is unveiling an unbe-leaf-able goal: to plant 1 million trees in Austin. TreeFolks has launched Keep Austin Rooted, a grassroots campaign to replace Austin's diminishing tree canopy and help fight climate change in the process.

Since its founding in 1989, TreeFolks has planted nearly 3 million trees across the Capital City, but as Austin grows, its tree canopy has diminished. Planting news trees is one of the best methods to reverse that trend and keep the city cool, the nonprofit says.

According to numbers from TreeFolks, planting an acre of trees can capture 106 tons of carbon pollution and stop 26,000 gallons of storm water runoff from entering our local rivers and waterways.

It's also a relatively inexpensive (and beautiful) way to combat climate change. For every $3 donated, TreeFolks is planting a native Texas tree. Donors can also choose to fund a group of trees (or a forest of trees?), such as 10 trees $30, 25 trees for $75, or 50 trees for $150 until the goal is mulched.

"Planting trees is such a simple and effective way to reverse the trend of canopy loss and combat climate change right in our own community and donating through TreeFolks' Keep Austin Rooted initiative makes it even easier," said executive director Andrew Smiley in a release. "Supporting TreeFolks means that when future generations ask you what you did to protect the environment, you can tell them that you did your part to Keep Austin Rooted."

The nonprofit is pretty close to hitting its ambitious goal. As of press time, TreeFolks had received donations for more than 998,000 trees, but that doesn't mean the planting will stop after the 1 million mark.

With the Keep Austin Rooted initiative well underway, the City of Austin will officially celebrate it on Friday, November 6, when the city council will declare it Keep Austin Rooted Day.