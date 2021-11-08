Austin billionaire among 6 tycoons inducted into the Texas Business Hall of Fame

Austin billionaire John Paul DeJoria, who built his fortune through hair care products and high-end tequila, can now call himself a Hall of Famer.

On October 28, DeJoria was one of six Texas businessmen inducted into the Texas Business Hall of Fame. He and the five other inductees were honored during a dinner at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas.

“John Paul DeJoria’s rags-to-riches biography exemplifies the American dream. Once homeless, he has struggled against the odds to achieve success, launching multiple global enterprises while always supporting his motto, ‘Success unshared is failure,’” the Texas Business Hall of Fame says.

In 1980, DeJoria and hairstylist Paul Mitchell transformed a partially borrowed $700 into Beverly Hills, California-based John Paul Mitchell Systems, which today sells the largest privately owned line of salon hair care products. Forbes estimated John Paul Mitchell’s 2019 sales at roughly $900 million.

In 1989, DeJoria co-founded Patrón, the first ultra-premium tequila. Patrón, now the world’s No. 1 ultra-premium tequila, was sold to Bacardi in 2018 for $5.1 billion.

Aside from DeJoria, this year’s inductees into the Texas Business Hall of Fame are: