4 Austin neighborhood parks unveil plans for big improvements

Four Austin parks are getting cool new amenities thanks to a new grant from Austin Parks Foundation. The organization has bestowed these neighborhood spaces with $130,000 to make specific improvements, such as adding a basketball court and a new trail.

These donations, known as Community Grants, are part of the Austin City Limits Music Festival Grants Program, and are given to local parks to support large, community-driven improvement projects. Projects typically cost between $5,000 and $50,000, and are usually identified by volunteers as needed improvements.

"Through all the change our city has seen over the past several months, parks have proven to be more vital than ever," said Ladye Anne Wofford, chief mission officer at Austin Parks Foundation. Indeed, as the city grapples with the pandemic, outdoor public spaces have been a refuge.

For the Fall 2020 program, APF has given money for the following improvements:

Gus Garcia District Park in Northeast Austin — $50,000 for the construction of a new basketball court

in Northeast Austin — $50,000 for the construction of a new basketball court Kendra Page Neighborhood Park in Southeast Austin — $40,000 for the creation of a new perimeter trail and water fountain

in Southeast Austin — $40,000 for the creation of a new perimeter trail and water fountain Perry Park in Northwest Austin — $25,000 for construction of a new artificial turf soccer field

in Northwest Austin — $25,000 for construction of a new artificial turf soccer field Patterson Neighborhood Park in East Austin — $5,000 for improvements to the baseball field

APF also announced that in addition to the community grants, it will also give $10,000 to Pease Park for the creation of signage to "acknowledging our history of slavery, segregation, and exclusion in order to create a public space that is welcoming to all."

"Park equity is always top of mind for us, and we’re honored to financially support community-initiated projects across our city through our grants program," Wofford continued. "We know our community will continue to seek refuge and play in our green spaces for years to come."