Influential leader of Austin food bank departs organization after five years

KVUE — Central Texas Food Bank announced Friday, December 3 that the organization’s president and CEO, Derrick Chubbs, is leaving at the end of December.

Chubbs accepted a position as president and CEO of a food bank in Orlando, Florida.

“The food bank board and staff wish Derrick the very best and thank him for his contributions to the fight against hunger,” says Stephen Portner, board chair of the Central Texas Food Bank. “He has helped us lay a strong financial and strategic foundation for future success into place. Today, our food bank is supporting more neighbors than ever before, and Derrick’s leadership has helped make that possible. While he leaves us, we are pleased that his expertise will continue to benefit the Feeding America network.”

Chubbs first stepped into the role in November 2016 and has led the nonprofit’s response to natural disasters, like hurricanes and Winter Storm Uri, and the COVID-19 pandemic. The CTFB also said Chubbs was instrumental in devising a new five-year strategic plan for the food bank.

Catrina Salinas, chief people officer, will lead the Central Texas nonprofit on an interim basis as the board of directors conducts a search for a permanent replacement. According to the release, the board has not announced a specific timeline for finding a replacement.

---

Continue reading this story on KVUE.