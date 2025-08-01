Budget Literacy
Austin Public Library's used bookstore risks closing in new budget
Recycled Reads, the Austin Public Library’s secondhand bookstore, could shut its doors by spring as city leaders work to close a multimillion-dollar budget shortfall.
As part of the city manager’s proposed $6.3 billion budget for the next fiscal year – which aims to address a $33 million deficit – officials plan to end the lease for Recycled Reads’ storefront. Ending the lease would save the city an estimated $107,000.
Recycled Reads was created in 2009 as a part of a way to abide by the city of Austin’s call for zero-waste, according to Paola Ferate-Soto, who has worked at the store since 2021.
“The books that the library no longer needs are sent here,” Ferate-Soto said. “We also receive a lot of donations from the public, and they can be incredible.”
Ferate-Soto said Recycled Reads sells vintage books, cards, CDs, DVDs, VHS tapes, sheet music and board games – most selling for $2 or less.
“Most of the books for adults are $2 or less, so $2 for a hardback, $1 for soft cover, 50 cents for mass market. And most of the books for children are 50 cents each,” Ferate-Soto explained.
The store also offers space for people to sit and read, renew their passports, gather for club activities and socialize.
“The place is not just a collection of books … it’s a community, and people are upset that this particular community may not be around,” Ferate-Soto said.
Ferate-Soto also said all the money the store makes from sales goes toward a special revenue fund for the Austin Public Library, which has been used to fund projects like the Bookmobile, which travels to neighborhoods for people who cannot access a library.
Customers, many of whom rely on Recycled Reads for low-cost reading material, worry the closure will hurt the community.
“I love that I can afford to read books I wouldn’t be able to get otherwise,” customer Natalie Hill said. “We don’t have a lot of places like this around here.”
Austin Public Library spokesperson Baylor Johnson said while the physical store might cease to exist, the program itself will not.
Instead, city leaders propose that smaller storefronts will be opened inside of all public library branches, splitting up the surplus of donated books. Staff would also be reassigned.
--
Read the full story at KVUE.com.