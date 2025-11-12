Posh Padel
Luxe new padel facility joins Austin development with climbing gym, art
Padel, a racket sport that's popular in Latin America and Europe, is booming here in Austin, and another new facility is stepping on the court. Austin Padel Center, which calls itself "Austin’s first premier indoor padel facility," will open a temporary location at 1205 Sheldon Cove in February 2026 and complete construction on a permanent facility in the third quarter of that year.
Similar facilities like the Padel Collective, opening in spring of 2026, may challenge that claim — but for a super-specific timeline, technicalities about what "premium means," and mixes of indoor-outdoor spaces, sure, we'll take it.
Renderings of the new 22,000-square-foot space emphasize the premium angle with modern finishes and a hotel lounge feel. (Why not grab a bottle of champagne off the wall after a game?) There will be nine regulation courts — six inside and three outside with climate control — plus amenities for additional wellness pursuits and socializing such as a sports bar, a recovery lounge, a pro shop, and more. There will also be "community driven programming," according to a press release.
The compound joins others at Sheldon Cove in Central Austin, including the impressive Mesa Rim Climbing Gym, a 50,000-square-foot facility with 55-foot walls that opened in 2023. Austin Padel Center will be in Building 4. Sheldon Cove is also home to Wonderspaces Austin, an interactive art gallery for large-scale, often immersive works that opened in 2020.
Metis Capital LLC, the developer at Sheldon Cove, says in the release it wants "to create dynamic, experience-driven environments where sport, art, and community converge." Metis is opening the facility in partnership with the van Veggel Family Office, which is based in Europe.
“After decades developing real estate and operating sports businesses — many centered on racket sports — we’re thrilled to bring the Padel Center brand to Austin with the support of Metis Capital,” said Austin Padel Center founder Benno van Veggel, who is also the founder of van Veggel Family Office. “Our vision is to make Austin Padel Center a true destination where sport, community, and culture intersect."
Metis Capital tagged an account on Instagram called @autinpadelcenter, but it does not appear to be activated yet. The best place to look for updates seems to be Metis Capital's account.