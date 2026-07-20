Flood Fosters
Austin Pets Alive! seeks fosters after taking in 270+ pets in floods
Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is asking Central Texans to continue opening their homes to animals rescued from flood-affected communities across Texas as its emergency response continues to grow.
Through Saturday, the nonprofit had taken in more than 270 animals from shelters overwhelmed by the flooding.
“Many of the shelters that we're supporting have very high euthanasia rates, even on a regular day,” said Dr. Ellen Jefferson, APA!’s president and CEO, during an interview with KVUE on Sunday. “So, during this, where there are 10 times the number of animals coming into their shelters, it's really a double-tragic situation. And so, we are pulling as many as we can.”
Jefferson said the organization's ability to save more animals depends on foster families stepping up and transport partners helping move pets to other states, freeing up valuable kennel space in Austin.
In addition to helping crowded shelters, the organization has volunteers working in hard-hit communities, including Crystal City, to evacuate animals, find temporary foster care for pets whose owners have been displaced and reunite lost pets with their families.
"We are transporting animals that are being owner-surrendered in the field," Jefferson said. "A lot of people lost everything, and they might have a lot of pets and they can only keep one. They really don't want to set all those pets free or bring them to the shelter where they're likely to get euthanized. They're very grateful that we're there to help them find a safe place for those pets to land during this time of crisis."
The nonprofit is also delivering truckloads of donated pet supplies to communities impacted by the flooding.
Volunteer Sofia Loewe spent part of her day driving donations to Batesville after learning about the need.
"I started volunteering at Austin Pets Alive!, saw about the disaster, and I was just like, 'I'm free today. Might as well help out. I've got my paychecks. I got plenty of gas money and might as well spend it where it matters,'" Loewe said.
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Read the full story at our news partner KVUE.com.