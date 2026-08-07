all about that base
Austin electricity startup raises $1B with investment from NFL legend
An Austin company supplying residential batteries designed to strengthen the power grid is surging after a large round of funding, including a contribution by retired Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt. Base Power raised $1 billion in a Series D round, bringing the startup’s valuation to $13 billion.
Base Power, which provides residential battery backup systems that automatically turn on during outages and sells electricity to homeowners, says the funding will go toward hiring more people and expanding nationally.
In conjunction with the funding announcement, the startup launched Base Core, a home battery designed to support the power grid. Today, Base Core is available to homeowners in certain parts of Texas and Illinois, including the Austin and Houston areas.
This is Watts’ first investment in the energy sector.
“I like companies that solve real problems, and Base is lowering power bills, protecting families, and building the whole thing themselves right here in Texas,” Watt said in a company news release.
“What impressed me wasn’t just how fast they’ve grown,” he adds. “It’s that they’ve already saved Texans millions on their power bills and kept thousands of homes running when the lights went out. That’s why I invested.”
Base Power is building a distributed network of residential batteries that’s designed to strengthen the grid and lower electrical bills. The startup now powers more than 30,000 homes in Texas, including the Houston area, and recently expanded to Illinois.
Base Power’s $1 billion round lifted its valuation to $13 billion. Since being founded in 2023, the startup has raised more than $2.5 billion.
“JJ is a legend in this state, and he earned that as much for how he shows up off the field as for what he did on it,” says Zach Dell, co-founder and CEO of Base Power. "He spent a full day with us asking every hard question he could think of, and then he switched to Base himself. We’re glad to have him partnering with us.”
Zach Dell is the only son of Austin billionaire Michael Dell, chairman and CEO of Round Rock-based Dell Technologies. Michael Dell grew up in Bellaire.
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This story is excerpted from two articles (here and here) by our sister site EnergyCapitalHTX.