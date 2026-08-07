Social Butterflies
New app sets Austin locals up with social gigs like tours and events
A new app is building a network of extroverted Austinites who are ready to act as guides in the city. Called Social Additions, the app has opened its waitlist for locals to become "Austin Social Ambassadors," for doing things like showing someone around town, co-hosting events, providing local services, and more.
Social Ambassadors are paid, making this a gig app above all. Ambassadors set their hourly rates; there are only 10 existing profiles on the site, with rates ranging from $30 per hour to $250 per hour.
The app appears to be like a social version of Fiverr, Taskrabbit, or Thumbtack, all marketplaces where independent contractors offer a range of services depending on their skillsets. A press release from Social Additions invokes Uber and Mary Kay as inspiration for the flexible service model.
The release also emphasizes that people can connect based on shared interests, personality, and relevant social experience, not just availability.
The website lists a number of roles Ambassadors can fill, including networking plus-ones, business assistants, brand ambassadors, accessibility support, study buddies, conversation pals in another language, and even someone to go to the gym or practice yoga with (notably, the site does not specify that it is searching for certified instructors). Some roles are expected one-off hires like photographers, makeup artists, and musicians.
On the more purely social side, it suggests Ambassadors for people who are new in town, seniors, or folks just want to go to an event that is less fun on their own, like an F1 race or karaoke. Though this is somewhat uncommon as a paid service in the United States, it isn't unheard of internationally.
"We built Social Additions to formalize work that has always existed informally," said founder Sandra Hucker in the release. Hucker has worked in service, retail, and event marketing. "Showing up for someone. Making introductions. Hosting an event well. Helping someone experience a city through a local's eyes. Those are valuable skills, yet there has never been a marketplace where people could build flexible income around them."
A few common sense measures are in place for safety and quality. Both parties need to approve the connection, and they are encouraged to meet once or at least talk before starting the gig. The platform also offers ID verification. Finally, clients can rate Ambassadors after the service is rendered to help other users choose.
Even if users don't end up hiring someone, the site offers a free local business directory, event listings, and a job board for local businesses to post on. The board is for "temporary staffing opportunities, event support, promotional work, hospitality positions, and community based gigs," the release says.
Interested Austinites can join the waitlist at socialadditions.com. Qualified early applicants will get limited waived membership fees and Stripe Identity verification, the release says.
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This article is not a review. CultureMap has not tested Social Additions.