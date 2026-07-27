Holy bat cave!
New project at Congress bridge teaches about Austin's famous bats
A new educational experience is introducing locals and visitors to Austin's bat population. Called Bat City, it will share the story of Austin's famous Mexican free-tailed bat colony with the thousands of people who gather nightly at the popular bat viewing area on the south side of the Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bridge. The full project with interpretive signs, bilingual videos, and more will debut August 26.
The project is the brainchild of Austin wildlife filmmaker Skip Hobbie, whose work has appeared on PBS, National Geographic, Netflix, and the Texas wildlife documentary Deep in the Heart. After years of filming beneath the bridge, Hobbie noticed that visitors often left with unforgettable memories but few answers to their questions.
Austin wildlife filmmaker Skip Hobbie created Bat City after years of documenting the Congress Avenue Bridge bats.Courtesy of Bat City
"It's always bothered me that the audiences that see my work at home on television are learning more than all the people that come out to witness this amazing wildlife spectacle right in the heart of our beautiful city," Hobbie said in a promotional video for the project's crowdfunding campaign. "We've taken the bat watching experience for granted, and that's why I dreamed up this Bat City Project as a way to create some amazing, free educational resources for everyone."
Hobbie partnered with a coalition of conservation, education, and civic organizations to create the project around three interpretive signs at the viewing area. QR codes connect visitors to six professionally produced short films, bilingual educational content, and interactive activities.
The films answer common questions about Austin's Mexican free-tailed bats while exploring their role as pollinators, seed dispersers, and natural pest controllers. Other videos tell the story of renowned bat biologist and conservationist Dr. Merlin Tuttle, explain what to do if someone encounters a bat in need of help, and dispel common myths about the often misunderstood mammals.
Austin wildlife filmmaker Skip Hobbie affectionately calls these Austin natives "these little cuties."Courtesy of Bat City
Tuttle's relationship with Austin stretches back four decades. He relocated Bat Conservation International to Austin in 1986 because the city's growing Congress Avenue Bridge bat colony had become the focus of widespread fear, with alarming headlines, rabies concerns, and petitions calling for the bats to be eradicated.
Through years of public education, scientific research, and outreach, Tuttle helped transform public perception, turning the colony from a feared nuisance into one of Austin's defining attractions.
The digital experience is guided by "Bootsy the Bat," an animated character voiced in English and Spanish by Austin musician Carrie Rodriguez. Visitors can also explore a "fact or fiction" trivia game, a bat-themed scavenger hunt, and other family-friendly activities. Organizers are also creating classroom resources for teachers. The August 26 opening comes near the peak of Austin's bat season, when the colony's young are flying and the nightly emergences are typically at their largest.
While visitors will primarily notice the new signs, Bat City represents a much larger undertaking behind the scenes. Project materials estimate an $850,000 budget for film production, post-production, interpretive signage, curriculum development, and digital resources. Organizers say they have raised about $725,000 through grants, donations, and in-kind support. They are now asking the public to help raise the final $50,000 through a crowdfunding campaign before the debut.
In this archival photo, Dr. Merlin Tuttle feeds bats during one of his research expeditions.Courtesy of @MerlinTuttle
Bat City was developed in partnership with the Trail Conservancy, Merlin Tuttle's Bat Conservation, Austin Bat Refuge, Bat Conservation International, and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation. The Trail Conservancy will maintain the permanent installation.
The experience opens on Merlin Tuttle Day in Austin, first proclaimed by then-Mayor Steve Adler in 2021 to recognize the conservationist's decades of work protecting bats and changing public perception of the Congress Avenue Bridge colony. The opening also coincides with Tuttle's 85th birthday.