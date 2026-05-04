Such Great Heights
Popular climbing center opens South Austin gym with big wall gains
A popular climbing gym is reaching new heights in South Austin. Crux Climbing Center, opens its new facility at 220 Ralph Ablanedo Dr. on May 5. Members will be able to preview the space a day early.
Although Crux is best known for climbing and bouldering, it also offers yoga and other fitness classes. Crux also draws visitors with restaurant and coffee partnerships. This location will share space with Switchback Coffee & Beer and Granny's Tacos.
“Opening Switchback was a natural extension of what we’ve built at Crux,” said co-founder Grace Nicholas in a press release. “We wanted a space where people could gather, work and unwind, before or after time in the gym.”
Crux, which opened in 2016, has existing locations in Central Austin and Pflugerville, and is planning an expansion to Houston this summer. The new location takes the place of the company's original South Austin climbing center, which closed at the end of 2024. The closure was connected to a lease dispute with another climbing gym and since then, Crux's business model has focused on owned spaces.
According to the release, this new gym will offer the same features members expect at other locations, like rope climbing, bouldering, and auto-belays, plus non-climbing offerings like strength training and saunas. Standing at 48 feet, the walls are significantly taller than the original location's — a nearly 20-foot difference. Kids will have their own redesigned section with rope-climbing walls, and there will be a rope canyon, a warped wall, and a competition wall.
Climbing zones are also larger, as are the saunas and other fitness areas, and there's a new turf space outside. Upstairs, visitors will find spaces for physical therapy and recovery services, plus pods for working remotely. A family restroom and an elevator installed with adaptive climbers in mind make spaces more accessible.
Climbers who know Crux for its events have more to look forward to here, with summer camps, competitions, and more on the way. Crux is hosting its annual climbing competition, Come and Send It Fest, on May 30. The all-day affair runs from 11 am to 11 pm and will double as the facility's grand opening. Registration is $55 for members, $70 for non-members, and $40 for climbers 40 or older. Spectators can join the fun for free.
"With this new South Austin location, we've created a more versatile, community-centered environment that reflects everything we've learned and where we're headed next," said co-founder Kevin Goradia. "South Austin is where we started and where we built our community. We're proud to share this facility where people will want to spend their time together."