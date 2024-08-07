Better Belay-ve It
Crux Climbing Center taps Austin favorites as Pflugerville culinary partners
Crux Climbing Center, a popular choice for climbers in both North and South Austin, has revealed two exciting foodie partnerships for its soon-to-open Pflugerville location — Spicy Boys Fried Chicken and Spokesman Coffee — while searching for a third. Austin climbing gyms have proven themselves masterful in building community hubs, and bringing these popular partners into the fray is right on brand.
The new Crux, announced in 2022 and built from the ground up at 18817 N. Heatherwilde Blvd. Building 3, will be the third location for the small chain. It is set to open in early fall, and the Instagram page has already started introducing instructors. Both its locations on Pickle Road off South Congress Avenue and Dillard Circle off Airport Boulevard are highly regarded for their approachability, both in terms of gear and a friendly core community.
The new facility is almost ready to open.Rendering courtesy of Derrington Building Studio
Spicy Boys and Spokesman Coffee have equally strong grassroots reputations that should draw visitors even if they don't have climbing experience. Spicy Boys is locally famous for its crispy chicken dressed with Asian twists like Sichuan peppercorns and papaya relish. Always served from a food truck, this food is also beloved for its lack of pretension, and the team keeps it up with irreverent branding. The mini-chain currently operates in five locations.
Spokesman Coffee isn't far from either existing Crux location, and the businesses are actually next door to each other in North Austin. The brand currently operates in two locations and roasts its own craft coffee. The new, third location with an all-day outdoor patio will also include new offerings — although the release does not specify what these may be — as well as local draft beverages.
Spokesman and Crux already have a relationship. (Photo from Spokesman's Highland location.)Photo by Bruce Malone
“Crux was founded by local Austin climbers and it's more than just a gym — it's a community hub,” said Crux co-founder Kevin Goradia in the release. “We're excited to level up that experience with Pflugerville by joining forces with Spicy Boys and Spokesman. Their spots in the courtyard will give our climbers and guests an awesome place to kick back and grab some tasty local grub and coffee before or after their climbs.”
Alongside these heavy hitters, the Crux team is still seeking a third culinary partner. With all three partners representing a small patch of South Austin already, perhaps there's another South Congress-adjacent business that's ready to throw its hat in the ring and bring the laid-back vibes up north.
More information about Crux Climbing Center is available at cruxclimbingcenter.com.