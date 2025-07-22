Lower Costs, Fewer Strays
Mobile vet clinic extends low-cost spay/neuter program in Central Texas
Emancipet, a nonprofit animal clinic network, is one of the best-known solutions for Austinites who struggle to afford vet care. Now the organization is branching out farther, relaunching its Regional Low-Cost Mobile Spay/Neuter Program for communities outside of Travis (where the service is currently already active), starting July 30.
The service area will be covered by mobile clinics in Burnet, Guadalupe, Williamson, Hays, Bastrop, and Caldwell Counties. The mobile units will take patients on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
More specifically, the following cities are on the schedule:
- Marble Falls
- Seguin
- Georgetown
- Kyle
- Eglin
- San Marcos
- Lockhart
A press release specifies that barriers some pet owners may face include distance, availability, and cost. It's not always as simple as Austinites intentionally adopting on a shoestring budget, either. Emancipet is commonly cited in animal rescue circles as an affordable option for people who have found lost, abandoned, or never-claimed pets.
“Bringing services directly into these communities [outside of Travis County] is a vital step toward our vision of veterinary care for all,” said CEO Cheryl Katon in the release. “This expansion ensures families can get affordable, compassionate care where they live.”
Spay and neuter fees are $89 for cats and $125 for dogs. The sex does not change the price. To schedule regional mobile services for a pet, Central Texans can make an appointment through Emancipet’s Resource Center by calling (512) 587-7729.
In Austin, the Mobile Free Day Program — for providing routine services to healthy pets whose owners can't afford the low-cost options usually available — will continue operating, but is changing its schedule. According to the release, "it is nearing its full contract budget with the City of Austin," and needs to stretch its resources to the end of the fiscal year.
Starting August 1, Free Day clinics will only be available on Fridays and Saturdays.
“We appreciate the partnership with Emancipet and other community organizations to offer these services to the residents of Austin and Travis County," said interim Animal Services officer Rolando Fernandez Jr., who replaced Don Bland in April 2025 just after the city adopted a new strategic plan for its shelter system.
"Given that this year’s funding has been so fully utilized, it underscores the need and value these services provide our community. We will continue to plan and prioritize these programs in upcoming budgets,” said Fernandez.