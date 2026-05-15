Austin Yoga Festival
New yoga festival finds mat space in Austin this spring
Austin's festival culture has collided with its love of yoga. (Surely some folks had this on their figurative bingo cards.) The inaugural Austin Yoga Festival will be held Saturday, June 13, at the Long Center.
The new festival is presented by Swift Fit Social, a local group that specializes in wellness and exercised-focused events. Attendees of all experience levels and ages will be able to participate in outdoor yoga classes (yes, in June, so bring a towel), meditation experiences, and a vendor market, moving between the "zones" at their own pace. Other features include a hammock garden, live DJ sets, sound baths, tea ceremonies, and a recovery space.
There's one big add-on event that can be added onto the general admission ticket: a sunrise yoga session. The two-hour session starts at 6 am on the Long Center lawn and includes a guided flow class, breathwork, a sound bath by ATX Yoga Girl, and a closing tea ceremony. The festival starts as the sunrise session ends, offering a seamless entry into the rest of the day.
“Austin has such incredible wellness, yoga, and mindfulness communities, and our idea was to create a large-scale event that truly brings all of those worlds together in one space,” said Swift Fit Social CEO Candace Kief in a press release. “We wanted to create something distinctly Austin — an annual experience this city becomes known for. A celebration of the ways we move, breathe, connect, and ground ourselves through live music, immersive experiences, and community. It’s going to be pure magic.”
Local yogis will likely notice familiar faces and businesses, including studio partners Sukha, Wild Heart Yoga, Alchemy Restorative Yoga Sanctuary, ATX Yoga Girl, and SAMA Yoga House.
A portion of ticket sales will benefit Save Our Springs Alliance, an advocacy group that focuses on Barton Springs, the Edwards Aquifer, and more green spaces across Central Texas.
Tickets to the Austin Yoga Festival are available now at early bird prices ($10 for general admission, $50 for the sunrise session) via Eventbrite. The festival runs from 6 am to 1 pm, with the 6-8 am portion reserved for VIP ticketholders. The Long Center for the Performing Arts is located at 701 W. Riverside Dr.