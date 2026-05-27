Touch and Go
Austin's CapMetro opens 2 new Park and Rides at bus line endpoints
With gas prices up and the outer limits of Austin's bus station only reaching so far, some communities are getting a bit of relief with two new Park and Rides. CapMetro will open places for people to park their cars at Goodnight Ranch (2501 Slaughter Ln.) and Expo Center (off Colony Loop Dr.) on June 7. The date marks full launch of the two bus lines the parking areas service: Rapid 800 and 837.
The two bus lines have been running in some capacity since February, 2025. Now they're complete, with charging stations for electric buses, which means the lines will operate on a 10-minute frequency during peak hours. More June services changes can be found here.
Park and Rides are located around Austin at the end of bus lines, essentially creating a compromise for residents who want to take the bus, but live too far away to walk to the closest stop — especially on a 100-degree day. They are free to use and open all the time.
The Goodnight Ranch Park and Ride includes 64 parking spots and four bus bays with electric charging capabilities; the Expo Center Park and Ride has 159 parking spots and eight bus bays. Visitors to the latter will also be able to get on buses on Routes 18, 233, and 337. Both utilize a shelter with lighting and security features, including cameras. Other work done on both properties updated the sidewalks, landscaping, and environmental features.
“June’s service launch represents a major step forward in how Central Texas moves,” said CapMetro president and CEO Dottie Watkins in a press release. “With our full frequency of Rapid service, along with the opening of these two new Park & Rides, we’re creating a more convenient and sustainable way for people to travel throughout the region.”