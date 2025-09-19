$150 million for 150 years
Austin's Huston-Tillotson receives largest-ever donation to an HBCU
A college local to Austin is making national news thanks to an enormous donation. Huston-Tillotson University (HT) announced September 18, during the university’s annual President’s Fall Opening Convocation, that it has received a donation of $150 million from the Moody Foundation, a family foundation based in Galveston. According to a press release, that's the largest-ever single donation to any Historically Black College or University (HBCU).
Fittingly, the university is celebrating 150 years since it opened in 1875. It now offers more than 19 areas of study and a range of degrees from associate's to master's. It is also on the National Register of Historic Places.
“This gift is a testament to faith, prayer, and the genuine belief in the goodness of others,” said university president and CEO Dr. Melva K. Wallace, as quoted in the release. “I am forever grateful to the Moody Foundation trustees Ross Moody, Elle Moody, and Francie Moody-Dahlberg. Their donation will completely transform Huston-Tillotson, as well as the city of Austin, and set us up for success for another 150 years.”
The release says the gift is "focused on students" and will bring about a number of changes that will "transform" the university. Some areas of improvement will be "student living, academic spaces, innovative scholarships, and a series of endowments," as well expansions of the university's influence through "strategy, culture, marketing, and development infrastructure."
This is not the first time the Moody Foundation has supported the university, but it far surpasses past donations, which previously totaled at least $1.3 million by the university's count. The relationship between the school and the foundation go back to 1968.
“We hope this gift, focused on the students, can become a catalyst, a spark, the beginning of something transformative for students, this city, and the future of Huston-Tillotson,” said Moody Foundation trustee Ross Moody. “We believe in the vision of Huston-Tillotson and the extraordinary leadership of Dr. Wallace and the board. Our family has been part of the university’s past, but we are even more excited to be a part of its promising future.”
The Moody Foundation gives to many sectors in Texas including the arts, education, environment, and more. This donation is part of a $1 billion pledge (that's 15 percent) to education in Texas by 2035.