Luxe 'athletic country club' ready for South Lamar debut
New Year's resolutioners have a bit of extra novelty this year as Life Time debuts its luxurious new South Austin fitness center. Located at 1301 S. Lamar Blvd., Ste. 100, the new "luxury athletic country club" will have one soft opening day starting at 6 am December 31, followed by a full grand opening on January 1.
Life Time South Lamar is located inside The Bouldin, an apartment building that opened this summer. The building also houses a second location for Paperboy, a popular brunch spot that originated in East Austin.
The urban country club offers much more than a gym across its nearly 57,000 square feet and two stories. For fitness, there's a large workout floor with strength, cardio, and recovery equipment, plus Olympic platforms for weightlifting and small, dedicated spaces for group training.
Pilates is one of the many modalities on the schedule.Photo courtesy of Life Time
More than 110 weekly classes will be offered for yoga, Pilates, barre, and other "signature formats," according to a press release. Even more will be added after the January launch.
Outside of working out, guests can relax in a co-ed wet suite including a hot tub, a cold plunge, a steam room, and a sauna. Other amenities provide a transition from the club to the outside world, such as toiletries, hair and swimsuit dryers, and keyless lockers.
This giant sauna doubles as a social amenity.Photo courtesy of Life Time
Members will have plenty of access to South Lamar's busy mix of restaurants, but they'll also have some in-house options at the LifeCafe. The release promises "chef-led offerings," seating both inside and outside, and even fine dining to come in the future in the form of a tasting menu.
The Life Time Lounge offers another place to hang out.Photo courtesy of Life Time
Finally, kids from 9 month to 12 years old can tag along and attend the Kids Academy. There they'll hang out for complimentary child care as well as studio classes, teaching agility, fitness, STEM topics, and arts and crafts, the website says.
This is Life Time's fifth location in Austin. Memberships are currently waitlisted at lifetime.life.