Once In A Life Time
Life Time to open luxe 'athletic country club' on South Lamar in 2025
It wouldn't appear that there's any room in the South Lamar neighborhood for a new country club, but Life Time is making it happen anyway. Its new "athletic country club" — basically an urban gym and spa with a lot of bells and whistles — will be opening in mid- to late-2025 at The Bouldin, a four-acre mixed-use development.
This club will take up 57,700 square foot across two floors of a four-story building, which will also contain more than 300 multifamily units, a Postino WineCafe, the more local brunch spot Paperboy, and other options in retail and parking. The first floor will cover strength training and cardio, and the second will have group class studios, a co-ed bath house, and even a LifeCafe restaurant and Kids Academy.
Within all that, according to a press release, are the following amenities:
- recovery and rejuvenation spaces
- full bar
- social lounge
- coworking space
- hot tubs
- cold plunges
- sauna
- steam rooms
If guests want some "country" in their country club, Life Time promises views of West Bouldin Creek and Downtown Austin, plus outdoor dining.
Austinites may already be familiar with Life Time, since a North Austin location has been open for nearly 20 years (since it was called Life Time Fitness). There are also more locations in South Austin, downtown, and The Arboretum. Memberships at current Austin locations cost $179-229 per month.
"Since entering the Austin market in 2005, Life Time has consistently seen incredible demand for our comprehensive wellness offerings," says executive vice president Parham Javaheri in a press release. "This location is more than just a club. It's a true healthy way of life destination and will fit in perfectly into the growing community and Seamless Capital's vision for The Bouldin development."
Construction of Life Time Austin South Lamar is scheduled to start in 2024. The Bouldin is located at 1401 S. Lamar Blvd., but the club claims the address 1301 S. Lamar Blvd. More information about Life Time is available at lifetime.life.