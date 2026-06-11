Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Things are heating up in the city’s entertainment scene, and we’re plugged into the buzziest places to be. Take a dip and enjoy a flick at the kickoff of Austin Motel’s Float Films Series, or tap into wellness at the inaugural Austin Yoga Festival. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, June 11
Moody Center presents Charlie Puth in concert
Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth performs live at Moody Center as part of his Whatever's Clever! World Tour. Puth rose to fame from his viral covers of popular songs on YouTube. His top songs include “We Don’t Talk Anymore” and “Light Switch.” Fans will experience songs from Puth’s new album, Whatever's Clever!. Get more details on Ticketmaster.
Friday, June 12
Austin Motel’s Float Films Series
Relax and watch a movie poolside at Austin Motel. The hotel kicks off its annual summertime Float Films Series with a lineup of cult-classics from the 1990s. This week’s featured film is the 1999 movie Detroit Rock City. Guests will also enjoy a pre-show performance by a Kiss tribute band and live-pizza from Good Vibrations Pizza Company. Reserve your spot on ResortPass.
The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring in concert
The epic tale from J.R.R. Tolkien is reimagined through sound on the stage at Bass Concert Hall. This production features the iconic score from the film directed by Peter Jackson, composed by Howard Shore and performed by a live symphony. Shows are scheduled through June 14. Tickets are on sale now.
Saturday, June 13
Austin Yoga Festival
Celebrate all things om at the first ever Austin Yoga Festival hosted by Swift Fit Social. The all-day wellness event will feature a bubble dance party, a hammock garden, restorative yoga, a mindfulness zone, breathwork, sound baths, meditation, and more. Live musical performances include a set by DJ Sunset Canyon, live harp and violin performances, and a closing sound immersion experience from Daniel Patka. Find out more on Eventbrite.
H-E-B Banana Block Party
Get outside and get moving at Metz Neighborhood Park at H-E-B’s second annual Banana Blitz. Block party highlights include banana-themed STEM activities, healthy snacks, bubble shows, kid-friendly yoga, frozen treats, and more. The event will also feature family-friendly live music by DJ Kickit. Admission is free and open to the public.
2026 Parade of Homes - The Best of Austin Tour
Explore some of the most unique custom homes in the Austin area. The 2026 Parade of Homes is a two-day, self-guided tour through areas including Austin, Lakeway, and West Lake Hills. Visitors will have the opportunity to explore featured homes and study their architecture, craftsmanship, and innovative design. Tickets are on sale now.
H-Town Throwdown
Houston hip hop takes over at the Round Rock Amp as part of the H-Town Throwdown special concert. The lineup includes performances by legendary Houston artists including Bun B, Mike Jones, and Lil’ Flip. This show is suitable for audiences of all ages. Get tickets on Eventbrite.