HORSE POWER
Austin rings in the Lunar New Year with festivals and feasts
The Year of the Fire Horse is off and running in Austin. The Lunar New Year officially begins February 17, ushering in traditions like family reunions, red envelopes for luck, and lion and dragon dances meant to sweep away bad spirits and welcome prosperity.
Around Austin, the celebration stretches from a day to a full month, with gatherings, meals and celebrations around the city.
Here’s where to join in.
Asian Season ATX: Full Circle — The Path We’re On
Bolm Arts, 5305 Bolm Rd., Bay 9
February 13-27; opening and closing receptions 6-10 pm
This two-week exhibition by Asian Season ATX anchors the new year with more than 30 artists and over 100 works spanning painting, ceramics, and mixed media. Opening night features 20-plus vendors and dragon dancers that turn the gallery into a lively art market and celebration. A closing reception at the end of the month brings another round of performances and pop-ups, making the show feel equal parts exhibition and festival.
P Thai’s Khao Man Gai and Noodles
6301 W. Parmer Ln.
February 15 at 5 pm
The North Austin Thai restaurant hosts its first Lunar New Year lion dance, bringing drums and traditional performance right to dinner service. Guests can watch the troupe Texas Dragon Lion Dance Team while ordering house favorites and a special steamed whole branzino. Ten percent of the day’s sales will benefit the Austin Asian Community Health Initiative.
Austin Asian Film Festival Lunar New Year Celebration
ArtUs Co, 10000 Research Blvd., Ste. 141
February 15, 11 am to 3 pm
The Austin Asian Film Festival swaps screenings for a daytime gathering at The Arboretum filled with lion dances, local vendors, family-friendly activities, and even a raffle. Visitors can browse booths, mingle with the creative community, and drop in throughout the afternoon. The relaxed, open format makes it an easy stop for families or casual visitors.
Austin Lunar New Year Festival
Webb Middle School, 601 E. St. Johns Ave.
February 15, 1-4 pm
This free, family-friendly celebration sponsored by the Austin Great Wall Chinese School brings a lively afternoon of lion and dragon dances, cultural performances, craft stations, and interactive booths where kids and adults can try hands-on activities like calligraphy, ribbon dragon dancing, and traditional games. The Austin Great Wall Chinese School, which sponsors the event, formed in 1994 and meets every Sunday to teach around 400 children language and culture lessons.
Shoppers browse local vendors and handmade goods during the Paper + Craft Pantry Lunar New Year Festival at Springdale General. Photo courtesy of Paper + Craft Pantry
Ascend Austin Lunar New Year Celebration
Fresh Bowl, Austin
February 19, 5:30-7:30 pm
Ascend Austin, the Austin chapter of a global networking group of Asian professionals, keeps things intimate with a small-group gathering centered on food and connection. Guests share a meal and mark the new year together in a casual setting. It’s a quieter option for those who prefer conversation over crowds. Those who want to attend are asked to register.
Austin Beerworks
10300 Springdale Rd.
February 21, 11 am to 5 pm
The east-side brewery turns its Sprinkle Valley taproom into a daytime festival with food vendors, drinks, and traditional dance demonstrations. Families and friend groups can wander between booths or settle in with a beer while performances pop up throughout the day. The brewery also will release its annual collaboration brew. This year it's named Fire & Vitality, a rice lager brewed with oolong tea, yuzu mango and five spice.
Lunar New Year Festival
Springdale General, 1023 Springdale Rd., Building 6A
February 22, 11 am to 5 pm
This annual favorite event at Springdale General from Paper + Craft Pantry brings together dozens of local makers, food stalls, and live performances for an afternoon-long market. Shoppers can browse handmade goods while families catch dance demonstrations and cultural activities. It’s one of the most colorful, browse-all-day stops on the calendar. The all-volunteer event is free to all but will take donations and has a number of limited VIP packages.
Families explore food stalls, crafts, and pop-up booths throughout the daylong community festival in East Austin.Photo courtesy of Paper + Craft Pantry
Chinatown Center Lunar New Year Celebration
Chinatown Center Austin, 10901 N. Lamar Blvd.
March 1
North Austin’s Chinatown Center hosts one of the city’s most traditional gatherings, with lion and dragon dances winding through the plaza throughout the day. Families fill the shopping center for performances, snacks, and strolls between longtime restaurants and markets. The festive atmosphere makes it a longtime favorite for many Austin households.