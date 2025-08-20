It's Only Natural
Natural grocery store to close Austin location after store-wide sale
One of Austin's grocery stores has reached the end of its natural life. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. is closing its location at the Shops at Arbor Walk (10515 N. MoPac Expressway) on October 2.
This Natural Grocers is closing because the company could not come to an agreement about renewing its lease. Other ones in Austin and Texas will remain open.
The store will hold closing sales applicable to its entire inventory beginning Tuesday, September 2. Shoppers will get 25 percent off everything, including body care, beauty products, dairy, meat, produce, and supplements, according to a press release. All purchases will be final.
Natural Grocers is based in Colorado, but has been part of life in Austin since 2009. The Arbor Walk location was its second local store out of four in total, having opened in 2010. Natural Grocers is known for its organic products, supplements, and food that caters to special diets and sustainable lifestyles. Shoppers don't have to look for items that avoid artificial flavors, preservatives, or confining animals because the store applies these values and more to its entire inventory.
"From the day we opened our first Austin-area store in 2009, we have felt embraced by a community that values health, individuality and creativity..." said Natural Grocers co-president Kemper Isely in the release. "While we are disappointed to close our Arbor Walk location due to an unresolved lease renewal, this decision allows us to focus on strengthening our presence across the Austin area and beyond."
The release also assures customers that staff have been offered potential transfers to nearby stores or a transition package with severance and continuation of health benefits.
Natural Grocers will remain open in the following locations:
- North Lamar Blvd: 4615 N. Lamar Blvd., Ste. 304
- Cedar Park: 1335 E. Whitestone Blvd. G-17
- Georgetown: 1301 W. University Ave.
- Temple: 3621 S. General Bruce Dr.
- Waco: 601 N. Valley Mills Dr.
Although the release attributes the closure to unsuccessful lease negotiations, it does not suggest that the store will reopen elsewhere.