Parks News
City unveils upgraded Montopolis pool and playground in East Austin
East Austinites south of the Colorado River have an upgraded place to swim as true summer temperatures move in. Austin Parks Foundation (APF) and Austin Parks and Recreation will officially unveil pool and playground renovations at Montopolis Neighborhood Park in a ribbon cutting Thursday, June 11, at 10 am.
The park at 1200 Montopolis Dr. now has new play equipment and surfacing, nature play elements, a pavilion, shade, places to sit, and concrete walks according to a news release. In addition to the new elements visitors can see, it also has improved drainage.
A separate project encompasses pool renovations. The pool now has lap lanes, a toddler pool, spray-ground features, and a diving board. Outside of the pool itself, other new and upgraded amenities include picnic pads, bathhouses, a family restroom, a flexible space for trainings and parties, and an aquatic office space.
The pool project started in 2022, followed by the playground renovations in 2023. APF contributed $966,000 to the pool and $182,220 to the playground. The latter is part of the shade match program, an 2023 agreement with the City of Austin that set aside $2 million each from APF and the City for increasing shade in parks across the city. Within the agreement, "shade" can be anything from large pavilions to native canopy trees depending on what each park needs.
Montopolis Neighborhood Park contains the Montopolis Recreation and Community Center, a community hub with programs for kids, teens, and adults, community events, a gym, an athletic field, and more.
As of June 7, the pool has new hours, which vary based on the activity, such as recreational swimming and swim lessons. More information, including holiday hours, is available at austintexas.gov. Although the ribbon-cutting marks the official debut of both the pool and the playground, it is open to visitors now.