Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Beat the heat and explore the entertainment scene in the city with these cool and local picks. Enjoy live music on the shaded patio at Carpenter Hotel or take a dip at Zanzibar’s Rooftop Pool Party. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, July 23
Moody Amphitheater presents Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band in concert
Chill vibes hit the Moody Amphitheater when yacht rock legend Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band makes a stop in Austin as part of their Keep The Party Going Tour. Fans can expect a show featuring iconic songs from Buffett's extensive catalog, including "Cheeseburger in Paradise” and “Margaritaville.” Get seating availability information on Ticketmaster.
Austin City Limits Live presents The Pretty Reckless in concert
Rock band the Pretty Reckless returns to Austin for a live show at Austin City Limits Live. The group rose to rock notoriety with its debut album, Light Me Up, in 2010 and is best known for songs such as “My Medicine” and “Just Tonight.” The Pretty Reckless will perform in support of their new album, Dear God. Get more details on AXS.com.
Zilker Theatre Productions presents Singin' in the Rain
Classic movie musical Singin’ in the Rain is given the theater adaptation treatment at the Zilker Hillside Theater. Audiences will experience the story’s beloved characters and timeless drama under the stars. The musical will feature popular songs such as “Good Morning,” “Make ‘Em Laugh,” and the hit title tune. Bring your picnic blankets and lawn chairs for the most comfortable viewing experience. Admission is free, though donations are encouraged. Performances are scheduled through August 15.
Friday, July 24
Carpenter Hotel presents The Friday Kickback
The monthly live music series featuring local artists continues at the Carpenter Hotel. Visitors will enjoy a performance by Cory Reinisch and Cory Johnson on The Hall patio under the shade of the pecan trees. Food and cold drinks are available for purchase from the hotel’s Carpenter Hall menu. Kickback admission is free and open to the public.
Saturday, July 25
H-E-B Banana Block Party
H-E-B, in partnership with Mayor Kirk Watson’s Generation ATX initiative, hosts a family-friendly day of movement and nutritious eats at Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center. Block party highlights include kid-friendly yoga, a costume contest, bubble shows, fresh fruit, frozen treats, and more. DJ Kickit will provide live music entertainment. Admission is free and open to the public.
The Jigglewatts Burlesque presents 20 Years of Tease!
Austin’s most fabulously risque dance troupe celebrates their 20th anniversary at State Theatre. Gala highlights include a performance featuring the entire Jigglewatts and live band burlesque. The production will also showcase a variety of solo and group acts in homage to the longest continuously-running, most-awarded burlesque revue in the country. VIP and general admission tickets are on sale now.
Sunday, July 26
Zanzibar's Rooftop Pool Party
Tropical cocktail rooftop hang Zanzibar brings its Sunday pool party back. Tickets include a free welcome drink, all-day pool access, lounge chair access, towel service, and bucket specials. Additional highlights include drink specials from Happy Dad, Don Q, Tito's, and Lalo, plus live music from DJ King Louie. Cabana rental options are available. Get more details on Eventbrite.