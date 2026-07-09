History of the Tease
Austin burlesque troupe celebrates 20 years and much more history
Austin burlesque troupe The Jigglewatts have been shining bright for 20 years. An anniversary show that nods to burlesque history will mark the group's anniversary on Saturday, July 25, at the State Theatre. The troupe performed at the State Theatre for their 10th anniversary, making this a fitting return to the historical venue.
This milestone show will include a live jazz performance by troupe member Jolie Goodnight and Her Stardust Band, solo and group performances by the other Jigglewatts, and signature solos by special guest Frankie Fictitious. Jigglewatts emcee Bobby Barnaby, a.k.a. Selma Bawdy, will also provide some historical interludes about burlesque legends.
“This art form cannot continue to grow and be exciting for new audiences without knowing where we came from," said Barnaby, who is also a co-producer, in a press release. "So by honoring the legends of burlesque that blazed these trails long before us, when all burlesque was live band burlesque, we get to offer a glimpse into yesteryear — and that is exactly what we hope to show you at this show; where classic Americana burlesque began, and where it is going.”
Onlookers might associate burlesque with Vaudeville and old movies, but the art — a tongue-in-cheek dance and theater performance that sometimes, but doesn't always include striptease — has undergone a revival since the 90s. The Jigglewatts have been around for more than half of that ongoing "neo-burlesque" era, and their shows combine both classical and new styles, making them a great converging point for curious new fans and seasoned history buffs alike.
Jolie Goodnight sings and dances to live jazz with The Jigglewatts.Photo by James Cano
Frankie Fictitious is one of those performers straddling the line between classic flirtation and bold, unexpected points of view (like this unpredictably glamorous performance in a lion mask or this reworked Chinese wedding dress). In a phone call with CultureMap, Jolie Goodnight says the troupe first encountered Fictitious in the touring circuit and saw her as a kindred spirit, whether it was from having similar performance styles or getting ready together in a stairwell.
"We just became instant friends, and she's one of those people that felt like a Jigglewatt," says Goodnight in a phone call. "The Jiggle Satellites are people that we love spending time with, we love performing with, who kind of carry the same spirit as us. Frankie is really innovative and smart, and also gives such a nod to classic burlesque, even when she's doing neo, so she just fits right in."
Goodnight is a co-producer and the second-most tenured Jigglewatt, with 16 years under her corset. The troupe still includes one of its founding members, Ruby Joule, and it has picked up and retained more members every few years: Ruby Lamb in 2011, Something Blue in 2015, Alexander the Great in 2019, and Selma Bawdy in 2022.
The Jigglewatts usually perform in smaller venues.Photo by Carl Johanesen
After a decade and a half onstage with The Jigglewatts, Goodnight says it's not really aging that has changed her approach — it's her experiences performing, teaching, and traveling for burlesque. Whereas her earlier career felt more hectic, she now acts more deliberately. But looking back is good for keeping the spark alive, she says.
"I think any performer in any field would agree with me on this, whether it's acting or music or whatever," says Goodnight. "Every once in a while, it's really important to look back at maybe what some of the magic was when you first started, and then see if you can kind of re-zhuzh that magic again."
Having partners along for the ride is also an undeniable strength. Goodnight calls the troupe a "micro-community," a family, and way to get and give mutual mentorship. Growing together has led to each member's individual growth, allowing for strong, long-term social ties and the necessary flexibility to keep things going.
“Burlesque troupes were a huge part of the burlesque revival, of community building and production creation – especially in Austin," said Ruby Joule in the release. "Without them, the scene might not even exist.”
Ruby Joule founded the group in 2006.Photo courtesy of the Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue
Goodnight says, "I think the entity itself, the Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue, carries with it so much love and spirit for our history, for our legends, for the music and the songs, for the community as a whole ... that it makes a lasting power feel kind of easy. The lasting power is like, oh yeah, we're all in here for the same reason. And when you realize when you're a part of a whole ... then it makes it very easy to grow together. We just love this."
Tickets to the Jigglewatts Burlesque Revue: 20 Years of Tease! ($51-88) are available at austintheatre.org. The State Theatre is located at 719 Congress Ave. Doors open at 7 pm for an 8 pm show.