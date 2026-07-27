DAWA Fund
Austin nonprofit to open milestone $100,000 grant for BIPOC 'frontliners'
The "frontline" looks different for Austin nonprofit DAWA (Diversity Awareness & Wellness in Action), which is dedicated to BIPOC community and culture. The idea still includes people like healthcare providers and social workers, but it also includes artists, service industry workers, educators, and more. BIPOC "frontliners," as the nonprofit calls its "essential community members," can apply for a microgrant in its largest grant disbursement yet, a total of $100,000, for a short window from August 8-10.
A press release calls the fund a "low-barrier funding program," helping community members reach goals that might not qualify for other, more intensive grants. These $300 payments are unrestricted, meaning recipients can spend them however they want.
“Every dollar in the DAWA Fund comes from people who believe in this community, and every dollar we give out goes directly to someone holding that community together,” said DAWA founder and local musician Jonathan “Chaka” Mahone in the release. “The givers keep giving, and it’s on all of us to make sure they’re held.”
A website defines frontliners as "[i]ndividuals who give to their communities through creative, caring, or service-based work." Applicants don't need to know if they qualify to submit an application. However, a list of professions and community roles takes the guesswork out for some people. Examples of frontliners include:
- Artists
- Musicians
- Educators
- Healthcare workers
- Healers (like therapists, counselor, yoga instructors, spiritual workers, or herbalists)
- Social workers or someone supporting others through another nonprofit
- Service workers
- Caretakers, including unpaid family caretakers
- Community organizers and mutual aid workers
- Support workers in housing, advocacy, harm reduction, or community wellness
- Others doing grassroots work to help people
The DAWA Fund is activated twice a year, in August and December, the website confirms. This $100,000 round is a big deal; in 2025, the fund distributed $150,000 across the whole year to more than 1,000 BIPOC frontliners. Support comes from DAWA members, who make monthly contributions (starting at $10) and get exclusive access to the nonprofit's creative workspace, DAWA Studios, plus special events and other perks.
Potential applicants will find the materials needed during the application period at dawaheals.org. The organization encourages applicants to submit their request early, since applications are reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis, the release says.
DAWA is also working on 4DAWAFest 2026, a festival at Radio/East on September 19 featuring Pangea Sound, Kota the Friend, and Buffalo Nichols, plus more acts to be announced.