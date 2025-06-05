Springs In Summer
Where to visit cool natural springs near Austin this summer
Each summer in Central Texas, places like Barton Springs Pool and Deep Eddy Pool welcome tourists and residents alike to cool down from the heat. For years, these natural springs have become a common part of Texas' culture, with some spots dating back thousands of years.
Over the years, Central Texas has become well-known for its natural swimming areas, such as the Hamilton Pool Preserve and Jacob's Well.
Roughly 100 million years ago, Barton Springs Creek formed in Central Texas.
In the late 1920s, one of Austin's most well-known swimming spots officially opened near Zilker Park. Barton Springs Pool quickly became a popular place for locals and tourists alike, welcoming patrons for about 331 days each year.
In 1929, a lower dam was built to create a flow-path for rainwater, followed by the creation of the upper dam in 1932.
In 1947, a man named Dan Driscoll designed the Barton Springs Bathhouse "after the previous structure was destroyed by a flood," according to the city of Austin. The bathhouse has since undergone various changes, including the move of the rotunda and the addition of the Splash! aquifer exhibits.
In 2024, the bathhouse was renamed as the Joan Means Khabele Bathhouse after a civil rights activist who jumped in the pool during the 1960s when the U.S. was still segregated.
The iconic Austin pool is also home to the Barton Springs salamander, an endangered species only found in Texas. These creatures are often seen under rocks and by the springs at the Edwards Aquifer.
In order to help protect the salamanders, Austin must comply with the Habitat Conservation Plan, which looks to preserve native vegetation, follow water quality standards, inform visitors and more. Pesticides are also restricted at the springs, and surveys are conducted every month to count the number of salamanders.
Patrons are also instructed not to bring food to the pool, as it can attract ants, according to the City of Austin Park Rangers.
The pool's temperature always stays about the same, at roughly 68-70 degrees. The popular spot opens at 5 am each morning, and is closed each Thursday for maintenance.
More than 100 years ago, a Swedish man built his family's home on Austin land near the Colorado River, which his children eventually turned into a a resort. The land featured a water hole, and it was purchased by a man named A.J. Eilers, Sr. in 1915.
Soon after the purchase, Eilers purchased a pool on the property as part of a resort called Deep Eddy Bathing Beach, which — with the help of manager George Rowley — offered a zip line, Ferris wheel, slide, and more. During this time, Rowley also helped bring free movies to the pool, creating a long-lasting tradition.
Then in 1935, the land was purchased by the city for $10,000, just two weeks before it was overtaken by a flood. It was eventually rebuilt, reopening the following year.
A playground on the property has since been named in honor of Eilers, and in 2003, the pool was placed on the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
Today, the swimming spot is known as the oldest pool in Texas, allowing swimmers to enjoy 33 yards of natural spring water year-round. Water temperatures stay between 68 and 70 degrees, similar to that of Barton Springs Pool.
The pool also continues to show free movies, operated by the Austin Parks Foundation. Visitors can enjoy Moana 2 on July 10 and Splash on August 14.
The historic pool can be found at 401 Deep Eddy Ave.
In Hays County, Texas, tourists and residents alike can find "the second largest natural cluster of springs" in the state, according to the Texas State Historical Association.
San Marcos Springs is found nearly 30 miles south of Austin, helping form Spring Lake and the San Marcos River.
It's possible these springs have been occupied by humans for at least 11,500 years, if not more. They were once referred to as Canocanayesatetlo by the Tonkawa indigenous tribe, and Europeans visited the spot for the first time in the late 1600s. The land was already inhabited by the Jumano and Cantona tribes.
The land near the spring was eventually acquired by the third vice president of the Republic of Texas, who created a dam which helped form Spring Lake.
In the 1950s, an amusement park called Aquarena Springs opened at Spring Lake.The park provided patrons the chance to watch underwater performances, ride a gondola, play arcade games, and more.
The water show, held on site, included performers like "Ralph the Swimming Pig," who would jump into the water and carry a bottle of milk, according to Texas State University. "Aquamaids" also participated in shows, interacting with clowns, swimming in synchrony and more.
Southwest Texas State University (now Texas State University) purchased the springs in the 90's, and it closed in 1996, eventually become the present-day Aquarena Center.
Today, swimmers are not prohibited at the San Marcos Springs, as this waterway is home to endangered animals like the Texas Blind Salamander and Fountain Darter (a type of fish).
Still, the nearby San Marcos River has become a popular destination for swimming, tubing, kayaking and more.
For those looking to explore outside Austin, Krause Springs is yet another natural waterway to help you beat the heat. The historic swimming spot is located in Spicewood, Texas, roughly 30 miles west of Austin.
The springs and camping grounds were founded by the Krause family in 1955. The family still owns and operates the 115 acres of land today.
In 1978,Krause Springs was listed on theNational Register of Historic Places "for its undisturbed Native American burial sites," according to Texas Highways.
Krause Springs is made up of 32 springs and is complete with a rope swing, small waterfall and small water pools throughout.
