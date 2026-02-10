Dates with Dogs
New dating app for people who love dogs debuts in Austin
Austin's always-growing dating app landscape is now catering specifically to dog owners — or parents, as many of them would say. Nuzzl, a "dating app built for people who love dogs," will debut in Austin first on February 21 at local brewery Central Machine Works.
Users don't need to have a dog to sign up, so this is a good way for people with roommates, people who don't want to take care of a pet alone, and seasoned dog owners no matter the stakes to mingle.
If it's important to a user that their dog approve their date first, Nuzzl even lets suitors send a real life gift: e-gift cards for treats. They don't have to large amounts; in fact, the first 500 users will get two $2.50 gift cards from PetSmart to get them started.
“Our belief is that dog lovers make for better dates and better relationships," said founder Ninis Samuel. "That shared interest means you instantly have something in common with people using Nuzzl. We wanted Austin to be the first to experience Nuzzl not only because it’s a social and tech savvy community, but it’s also one of the most dog-friendly cities in America.”
Outside of the dog-related features Nuzzl also live-verifies profiles (usually a selfie taken in the moment) and has a no-ghosting policy. Users who have just matched are expected to send a message or unmatch within three days, or the app disconnects them. If a user proactively disconnects in that time, the app does not consider it ghosting. They can also pause the app during busy times. Too many "strikes" may get a user removed from the app.
To start with a departure from app technicalities, dog lovers can join the Launch Party & Yappy Hour at Central Machine Works on February 21 from 11 am to 1 pm. Guests can spiff up their dating profiles at a photobooth or portrait station that also welcomes dogs, games, prize giveaways, and a pup cup-eating contest. They can also make a contribution to a supply drive for Austin Pets Alive! Tickets are free at nuzzl.com.
Austinites can sign up for the waitlist to use Nuzzl here. Although the launch party is February 21, the website says the app will go live as soon as enough users have joined.