A Day at the Market
New market opening in Dripping Springs with pizza, coffee, and music
Dripping Springs is getting a big addition to its shopping and social landscape next month. Oakwood Public Market, offering food, live music, retail, and more at 2500 Beverly Dr., is targeting an October opening, according to a press release.
The release announces a private ribbon-cutting ceremony along with some details about what locals and visitors can expect once the market is open.
The market offers something rare in Dripping Springs. The town's shopping centers and most of its roads — with the exception of a few blocks on Mercer Street downtown — are better accessed by car than on foot. The market, however, is designed for guests to "linger, relax, and enjoy..." making it an easy place to show up without a plan.
The market is located on top of a hill, with views of the surrounding area.
“We designed Oakwood to feel like it’s always been part of this community – a place where people can eat well, kick back and connect,” said director of operations Ryan Schibi in the release. “From morning coffee to family dinners, we hope Oakwood becomes part of your daily rhythm.”
The release lists the following vendors moving in (with descriptions shortened here):
- Coffee Shop – Coffee, espresso and baked goods made on-site by Conor Smith, co-founder of Los Angeles bakery Gemini Bakehouse
- Oakwood Market – Local and international foods, wines, beers, pantry staples, gifts, and grab-and-go meals
- Pizza Kitchen (inside the Market) – Artisan pizzas made with local ingredients by former 40North chef Clint Elmore
- Oakwood Bar + Restaurant – Elevated Hill Country dining, handcrafted cocktails, and brunch
- The Soda Shop – Root beer floats, sundaes, and other playful treats, plus burgers, fries, and a brunch menu
- Over Yonder — Home goods and gifts that showcase in traditional craft and modern styles from nearby and around the world
There will also be some shared general spaces such as indoor and outdoor seating, a stage for music in the evenings, and a playscape for kids and leashed pets. A private event space will set aside a room for parties, dinners, and other occasions, with a connection to an outdoor stage.
“We built this space to host life’s best moments, from rehearsal dinners to Sunday brunches and everything in between,” said Oakwood co-founder Blake Rue, who is also a developer with Headwaters. “Dripping Springs has become a destination for events and celebrations — and we’re proud to be an inclusive space where visitors from near and far can join in the festivities and feel like they belong.”