PARK PLAY
Austin guide for planning events at undeveloped parks wins award
There’s an unused park in your neighborhood. Maybe you think it would be a great place for free yoga on Saturday mornings, an outdoor family movie night, live music from an up-and-coming garage band, or even a temporary beer garden for Oktoberfest. What you need is the Guide to Activate Undeveloped Parks of Austin, the recent winner of an award for community planning.
A collaborative project of Austin Parks and Recreation, Central Texas Interfaith and the Design Workshop Foundation, the guide is a toolkit for turning an idea into a plan and navigating the city requirements to make it happen. On August 26, it received a gold Texas Planning Award in the grassroots initiative category.
Residents have probably seen groups using city parkland without realizing that the activities were organized by community groups rather than the city.
Austin Parks Foundation hosts movie screenings, fitness classes, basketball, arts activities and children’s playdates on city parkland. Smaller groups use the parks, too. Gather & Flow, for instance, hosts all-levels yoga followed by coffee and conversation at Pease Park.
College Row Pocket Park was the inspiration for the activation guide. In fall 2024, Huston-Tillotson University students began organizing around a basic question: What could be done with the 0.63-acre stretch of undeveloped parkland across the street from their campus?
Working with Central Texas Interfaith and Austin Parks Foundation, students and professors hosted events in fall 2024 and spring 2025 to gather ideas for the property at 1901 E. 11th St. Students imagined a place to gather and study, while other community members suggested block parties, food-growing, outdoor learning, music, and storytelling.
The conversations also exposed a problem. Residents were not always sure what they could do on parkland, and the city’s permitting process could be difficult to navigate. The effort later became part of a Design Workshop Foundation initiative providing planning and design assistance to community organizations.
Students and community members share ideas for College Row Pocket Park during a gathering beneath the park’s large oak tree.Photo courtesy of Design Workshop Foundation
The partners developed the guide to help clear those barriers. College Row has since hosted additional community pop-ups, like the 2025 Black Culture in October: Ancestral Roots celebration, while the park’s permanent development remains in the planning stages.
The guide directs residents to the city’s online map to confirm that a property is public parkland. Organizers can then check its features, hours, and rules before working through a decision chart covering music, movies, food, alcohol, and commercial activities.
The simplest uses generally require no permit. Residents can hold a small picnic, go for a walk or jog, play an informal sport or organize a small yoga or Zumba group, provided they follow park rules and remove their trash.
Other activities require relatively straightforward permits. The guide lists a $10 day permit for a performing artist and a $20 sound permit for equipment larger than a small Bluetooth speaker. Amplified music is subject to limits on hours, speaker direction, and proximity to homes. A regularly scheduled commercial fitness class requires a $50 permit.
An outdoor movie night requires organizers to secure screening rights and complete the necessary licensing paperwork. Food requirements depend on what is served: Catered food, concessions, or a seafood boil can trigger health permits, insurance, fire-code rules, and a damage deposit.
Alcohol makes an event considerably more complicated. A public gathering serving alcohol requires city approval, insurance, and a plan for containing the event and managing guests. Selling beer may also require a city alcohol permit, state tax identification number and Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission approval. The guide advises beginning the process several months in advance.
Commercial concessions can carry some of the highest costs. A temporary food-and-beverage concession may require a permit costing between $500 and $1,500, along with insurance and sales-tax compliance.
Not every activity will be approved for every property. Site conditions, nearby homes, attendance and what organizers plan to sell or serve can affect the city’s decision.
The guide places the park-use application, permit fees, insurance requirements and food-service rules in one document, giving residents a roadmap from an idea to an event.
The park activation guide was one of several Central Texas projects recognized in this year’s Texas Planning Awards. Austin’s Rain to River watershed plan and Equity-Based Preservation Plan also received gold awards, as did the Travis County Parks Comprehensive Plan. The first funded phase of Austin’s Congress Avenue Urban Design Initiative received a silver award.