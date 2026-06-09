Pride at the Park
Downtown Austin park hosts annual Pride Picnic with market, live music
On Saturday, June 27, Pease Park Conservancy and Future Front Texas are joining forces to celebrate Pride with their fifth annual Pride Picnic. The family-friendly daytime event is completely free to attend and kicks off at 10 am. ("10am is the new 10pm," says the press release.)
Visitors can participate in craft workshops, including making cyanotypes and community coloring, and dance to daytime DJ sets by Future Front resident artists DJ Ed West of Neon Rainbows and DJ Sonder of Do Not Disturb Collective. Pop-up shops will be dotted around Pease Park featuring local LGBTQ+ artists and creative small business owners like Femmagican Jewelry, Host Publications, Desired Objects, and about 30 more vendors from The Front Market.
Food trucks will include the three fixtures of Pease Park — El Mariachi's Tacos, Snoride ATX for snow cones, and Brother Friend Coffee — as well as visiting truck the Terrace Tavern Bar.
At noon, the University United Methodist Church's Queer Quire will make a special appearance, leading a sing-along for all to enjoy. Then at 12:30 pm, there will be a special rainbow ribbon cutting to commemorate both the fifth annual Pride Picnic and the inclusion of Pease Park Conservancy as a member in the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce.
Throughout the day, visitors can also connect with LGBTQ+ community leaders and seek resources or support from various information booths spread across the lawn. These include several mental health resources, wellness centers, and local churches that are friendly to the LGBTQ+ community. At the Terrace Tavern Bar booth area, attendees will also find the Transgender Education Network of Texas, Equality Texas, and Hill Country Ride for AIDS.
The event runs from 10 am until 2 pm in Kingsbury Commons at Pease Park, located at 1100 Kingsbury St. A full list of vendors, activities, volunteer opportunities, and more are available at PeasePark.org.