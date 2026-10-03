Hot Headlines
Starbucks shutters 3 Austin coffee shops and more popular stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes a few closures and a couple of very sweet comebacks. Read on for our most popular stories, then visit this guide to plan your weekend.
1. Starbucks to shutter 250 stores nationwide, including 3 in Austin. Starbucks closed three Austin-area coffeehouses last week as part of a broader plan to shutter 250 underperforming stores across North America.
2. Chip and Joanna Gaines sell $2.7M Waco castle from Fixer Upper. Texas' king and queen of home renovations, Chip and Joanna Gaines, are done lording over their 136-year-old castle in Waco. The stars of TV’s Fixer Upper have found a buyer for Cottonland Castle.
3. Austin icon Lammes Candies makes sweet comeback thanks to Texas duo. Craig Cavileer and Kayla Wilkie-Kinne, the Fort Worth duo behind Delightful Development Co., have made their mark reviving Texas icons like the Fort Worth Stockyards. Now they are stepping in to rescue one of Austin’s oldest and most beloved candy shops.
Lammes Candies’ sign announces the Austin candy maker’s return. Courtesy of Lammes Candies
4. Austin chef Philip Speer takes break from fine dining with new concept. Four-time James Beard Award nominee Philip Speer has opened a new walk-up kitchen serving burgers, sandwiches, and elevated bar food in downtown Austin. Nobody's Business sits inside Lavaca Street Bar.
5. Beloved Austin vegan diner reopens with full bar after 3-year hiatus. Austin vegan restaurant Counter Culture has debuted in its new brick-and-mortar home, ending a three-year hiatus. The restaurant is now open at 5812 Berkman Dr.