Hot Headlines
Austin winery announces last call for tasting room and more top stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes a tasting room closure, an exciting reopening, and the best poolside menus around town. Read on for our most popular stories, then visit this guide for more weekend fun.
1. Popular Austin winery C.L. Butaud to close St. Elmo tasting room. An Austin-based winery is closing down its local tasting room this month. C.L. Butaud will close its space at 415 E. St. Elmo Rd., Ste. 4F, on July 26.
2. 10 poolside snack and cocktail menus to dive into around Austin. These 10 Austin properties make a splash when it comes to poolside dining options.
3. Hot Austin noodle shop Ramen Del Barrio sets anticipated reopening date. Austin's popular fusion noodle shop Ramen Del Barrio is almost ready to return. The official reopening date is July 25.
Ramen Del Barrio is coming back. Ramen Del Barrio/Instagram
4. New restaurants and bars update Port Aransas for more grown-up feel. A wave of new openings over the past few months has brought fresh bars, restaurants, boutiques, and other attractions that make Port A an even better getaway for couples, friends, and adults looking for more than a day at the beach.
5. 3 Austin standouts book spots on OpenTable's best hotel dining list. OpenTable says these standout Austin hotel restaurants are worth adding to the itinerary.