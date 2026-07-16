Weekend Event Guide
Here are the top 7 things to do in Austin this weekend
Staying entertained has never been easier and our local-approved recommendations are all the evidence you need. Toast to 11 years of masterful mixology at the Roosevelt Room, or experience the final 2026 World Cup match in luxe comfort with a drink in hand at the Austin Proper. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, July 16
Broadway in Austin presents & Juliet
The tale of two star-crossed lovers is retold from Juliet’s point of view on the Bass Concert Hall stage. Audiences can experience a story about new beginnings and a second chance at life, complete with hit pop songs including “Roar,” Since U Been Gone,” and “Can’t Stop the Feeling!” Shows are scheduled through July 19. Tickets are on sale now.
Friday, July 17
Austin City Limits Live presents Qveen Herby in concert
Rap artist Qveen Herby brings her brand of bold whimsy and glamour to the stage at Austin City Limits Live. She is best known for her dramatic fashion, commanding presence, and her popular songs including “Overnight” and “Sugar Daddy.” Qveen Herby comes to Austin in support of her new album Isle of Qveen. Get more details on AXS.
Cap City Comedy Club presents Adam Carolla
Comedian and radio personality Adam Carolla showcases his standup talents at the Capitol City Comedy Club this weekend. Carolla is best known for his syndicated call-in radio show Loveline and as the host of his podcast, The Adam Carolla Show. He has also appeared in Crank Yankers and The Man Show. Tickets are still available.
Saturday, July 18
Austin Chamber Music Festival: Invoke Quartet
Journey through American music history with the Invoke Quartet, a chamber music group that specializes in folk and popular traditions. American music isn't just one thing or place; as such, Invoke will play tunes from Appalachia, Harlem, and many other important cultural hubs. Hear pieces by Aaron Copland, Scott Joplin, contemporary composer Jonathan Bingham, and more at the Bates Recital Hall. Tickets ($12-80) are available.
Sunday, July 19
The Roosevelt Room 11th Anniversary Party
Raise a glass to some of the finest mixology in the city at the Roosevelt Room. Anniversary party highlights include a special one-day-only menu featuring some of the bar’s best-selling cocktails throughout the years and a selection of specialty shots. Guests will also enjoy a live performance by Austin trumpeter Ephraim Owens. Admission is free.
Moody Center presents Daniel Caesar in concert
R&B singer Daniel Caesar performs live at Moody Center. The Canadian artist rose to stardom with his Grammy-winning debut album Freudian and is known for his harmonic melodies, gripping ballads, and lyrics about love and heartbreak. Some of his most popular songs include “Best Part” featuring H.E.R. and “Japanese Denim.” Caesar comes to in Austin support of his 2025 album, Son of Spergy. Find out more on Ticketmaster.
Austin Proper presents World Cup Watch Party: Final Match
Experience the final match of the 2026 World Cup in the Quill Room at the Austin Proper. Watch party highlights include luxe viewing accommodations, craft cocktail offerings, and a live DJ set after the final whistle blows. Reserve your spot for free on Eventbrite. Space is limited. RSVP does not guarantee entry.