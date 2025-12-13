Hot Headlines
The richest small town in Texas tops our most popular Austin stories
Editor's note: The top Austin news of the week includes a look at the richest town in Texas. Plus, the best holiday events happening in Austin this season. Catch up on our most popular stories below, then visit this guide for even more weekend fun.
1. Richest small town in Texas has a median income of more than $230,000. An affluent Houston neighbor is cashing in as the richest small town in Texas for 2025, according to new study from GoBankingRates.
2. This is the family income needed for one parent to stay home in Texas. A recent analysis determined the minimum income one parent needs to earn to support their partner staying at home to raise one child in all 50 states.
3. More than 20 events and festivals light up Austin for the holidays. All around the city, holiday events are taking place, from classics like The Nutcracker to newer traditions like the Holiday Hootenanny music festival. We've selected 20 of our favorites, from Christmas to Kwanzaa and everything in between.
The Downtown Holiday Stroll is one of many holiday-themed events in Austin this month. Photo by Marina Wanders
4. 2 Austin restaurants make NY Times' best desserts list. The New York Times has included four Texas restaurants among its favorite dishes of 2025, and two are from Austin.
5. 8 places to see Pantone's controversial color of the year around Austin. The color wizards at Pantone have really done it this time. They’ve set the internet ablaze with their 2026 color of the year: Cloud Dancer.