It’s party season and you’re invited to everything. We’ve rounded up a variety of chill hangs ranging from birthday bashes to festive foodie fiestas that you won’t want to miss. Check out the top seven things to do in Austin this weekend. For a complete list of events, click over to our calendar.
Thursday, December 11
Omni Austin presents 4th Annual Holiday Market
Get something for everyone on your shopping list at the Omni Austin’s Annual Holiday Market. This year’s event will include vendors such as Kendra Scott, Crafty Creations, House of Amao, and Harper Phinn Jewelry. Guests can also enjoy light bites, live entertainment, DIY craft stations, and a full cash bar. Market admission is free and open to the public.
Austin Trail Of Lights
Austin’s premier holiday lights activation plugs back in for another year of illuminating wonder. Visitors can stroll through and enjoy more than 70 light displays and explore various interactive experiences throughout the park. The Austin Trail of Lights is open at Zilker Metropolitan Park through December 23.
Friday, December 12
House of Torment presents Krampus: The Fright Before Christmas
Get your thrills this holiday season at the House of Torment this weekend only. Austin’s scariest site transforms into a holly jolly hellscape complete with appearances by the tormenting Krampus himself. Other highlights include a zombie simulation experience, mini escape games, themed snacks, axe throwing, and a themed cocktail bar. Tickets are on sale now.
Saturday, December 13
Holiday Luck on the Lawn
Luck on the Lawn returns in the offseason for a special holiday edition at Hotel Magdalena. Highlights of the all-day event include a Pilates class, kids' craft stations, live music performances, and a holiday market featuring local vendors. Picnic blankets and folding chairs are welcome. Food and beverage options will be available for purchase. Admission is free and open to the public.
Moody Center presents Billy Strings in concert
Bluegrass musician Billy Strings performs live at Moody Center. The singer of popular songs including “Dust in a Baggie” and “Must Be Seven” comes to Austin in support of his 2024 album, Highway Prayers. Get seating availability on Ticketmaster.
Sunday, December 14
Whole Earths' Whole Vibe: 55th Birthday Celebration
Outdoor clothing and equipment shop Whole Earth Provision Co. celebrates 55 years of business in ‘70s-inspired style. The all-day birthday bash will feature free margaritas, zero-proof cocktails, a tie-dye station, hammocks, a giant globe piñata, a costume contest, prize giveaways, and more. Admission is free. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.
Canje x Barrio Fino Puerto Rico Party
Culinary greatness collides at Canje in celebration of the festive season at the Barrio Fino Puerto Rico Party. The annual party will feature dishes created in partnership with the Barrio Fino culinary team and inspired by the flavors of San Juan. Guests can groove to sounds from a live DJ, sip on coquito cocktails, and enjoy the hospitality of the island’s most festive time of year. Admission is free with RSVP on Eventbrite.